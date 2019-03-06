×
Manchester United: 3 dream signings that could make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'invincible'

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Feature
2.97K   //    06 Mar 2019, 15:14 IST

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

As time goes by, Manchester United seem closer and closer to bring back their glory days, following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have been unbeaten in the league since the Norwegian took over the managerial position at Old Trafford in mid-December.

Besides beating the smaller clubs, Manchester United under Solskjaer have been in fine form against the big boys as well, beating Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while drawing against Liverpool. Despite the 2-0 defeat against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash, the Red Devils are still on course to secure top 4 in the domestic league.

But Solskjaer needs to strengthen several positions to make sure that United could be ready to challenge for the Premier League title. With their huge transfer kitty and reputation, United could sign three star players to improve the team and go on a rampage next season.

#1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Burnley FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Burnley FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been on United’s radar for some time now. He has featured prominently for Crystal Palace, and many consider him as a revelation in the Premier League this season.

Starting nearly all of Palace’s games this season, the English defender has amassed an average of 4 tackles per game, one of the highest in the league. With his defensive prowess, Wan-Bissaka could easily slot into United's troubled right-back position and solve their weak defence.

While Antonio Valencia will leave the club at the end of the season, Ashley Young is no more a spring chicken. On the other hand, Matteo Darmian has been struggling all season. Wan-Bissaka is just 21 years old, thus making him suitable as a long term replacement for United's ageing defenders. Diogo Dalot was good when Solskjaer used him to replace Alexis Sanchez but the Portuguese player might not be ready to start regularly.

#2 Ivan Rakitic

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Ivan Rakitic's situation at Barcelona seems uncertain after the Catalan giant decided to sign Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo. It is no secret that the club have identified De Jong and Melo as long-term replacements for the Croatian.

A report even states that the Blaugrana have resigned to losing their experienced midfielder by refusing to offer the player a new contract. United have recently been monitoring the ex-Sevilla player because of the situation and are set to battle teams such as Juventus to secure his services.

The 30-year-old is one of the best in his position. Rakitic could be paired alongside Ander Herrera to give space to Paul Pogba to play a more offensive role as an attacking midfielder. United could benefit from the Croatian's winning mentality and be a force to reckon with in English football once again.

#3 Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Jadon Sancho has been a new phenomenon at Bundesliga. At just 18 years old, he has become one of the most productive wingers in the league. The English sensation has scored 8 goals and produced 10 assists for his teammates in 24 appearances.

It is no secret that Solskjaer has been struggling all season to fill the right wing position. The Norwegian has been heavily rotating among Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, and Jese Lingard without finding much success.

Many reports have linked United with making a move for Sancho. Pairing with Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku up front, the Dortmund talent could form an exciting and youthful attacking trio which would provide United with a lot of goals for years to come.



