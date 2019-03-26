×
Manchester United: 3 Replacements for Ander Herrera If He Leaves

Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
840   //    26 Mar 2019, 19:18 IST

Ander Herrera
Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera has entered the final three months of his contract with Manchester United and with regard to what must be considered a blunder by the management; they still haven't been able to agree new terms with this indispensable player.

Herrera has become a fan favorite and a vital cog in United's wheels over the years. He is a natural leader, someone who knows what it takes to represent the badge and delivers his best performances every time he steps on the pitch.

Ever since Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's arrival too, Herrera has started matches consistently and managed to deliver the required performances almost every time.

The Spaniard complements the duo of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba extremely well, whilst playing from the right hand side of the midfield trident and contributing equally well on both sides of the pitch.

The kind of energy that Herrera brings and instills upon others on the field is unmatched and so has been his service towards the club. It is of utmost necessity that Ed Woodward agrees on a new deal with the midfielder, as United can not find a like-for-like replacement for him anytime soon.

He brings intangible stuff to the table, and hence it becomes almost impossible to accurately replace Herrera with someone.

Here, we list three players whom the board can look at if they are incapable of extending the stay of one of their most important players.

#3 Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aourar
Houssem Aourar

Houssem Aouar is a part of Lyon’s incredible midfield trident.

The French international plays at the center of the midfield or through the left, and is someone who is very composed with the ball at his feet. He can set and control the tempo of the game with multiple passes and is capable of breaching the opposition’s midfield lines with some accurate passes.

Most importantly, Aouar’s defensive contribution is commendable. He is always tenacious, determined and concentrated enough to win the ball back for his team. He completed 1.6 tackles per game in the Ligue 1.

In the UEFA Champions League this season, Aouar has notched 2.4 tackles in each match and also been immense in recovering and recycling possession. He delivers 1.2 key passes per 90 minutes and takes 2.2 shots per game too. He has already scored seven goals and notched two assists in the league this season.

His defensive awareness, coupled with an eye for goal and creating goal-scoring opportunities makes him an exciting prospect to look forward too.

Aouar’s passing acumen indicates that he is someone who can control the pace of the game with utmost ease, and can hence become a valuable player for any team. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ander Herrera
Tarkesh Jha
SENIOR ANALYST
Recluse. I write about sports. Freelancing my way through life.
