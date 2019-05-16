Manchester United: 3 top strikers the club should target this summer

Griezmann has recently announced he will leave Atletico after five seasons with the Rojiblancos

Manchester United should have realised something was wrong in their attack as midfielder Paul Pogba, who has suffered various dips in form along the way, was their top goalscorer this season.

Their defensive deficiencies have been highlighted on numerous occasions, though the United faithful certainly also have taken note that their side scored just two goals in their last six matches of the 2018/19 campaign. Romelu Lukaku, despite flashes of his quality, has been unable to prove his worth while Marcus Rashford has struggled to live up to his lofty potential.

Jose Mourinho often deployed him on the wings before the young Englishman regularly took Lukaku's centre-forward role instead, where he's more comfortable. With just nine goals in 27 appearances there, his tally is considerably lower than the likes of Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Brighton forward Glenn Murray - both teams who find themselves outside the top ten.

Naturally, it seems like it's time for United to look for a top striker to improve their quality in the final third, not least given the doubt over some players' futures under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Without further ado, here's a look at three top strikers they could target this summer:

#3 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Dybala in action during Juventus' recent defeat by Roma in Serie A

Both manager Massimiliano Allegri and sporting director Fabio Paratici have tried to cool speculation surrounding the Argentinian superstar, reaffirming their belief that the former Palermo forward will remain at Juventus. However, it is clear that Paulo Dybala has endured frustrating times following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Turin.

The 25-year-old has seen a considerable decline in his productivity across the final third - as he was only involved in nine league goals (six goals, three assists) this season, compared with 27 last term. Nevertheless, his high-standing reputation as one of the world's most talented forwards remains intact and Ronaldo's presence often forces him out wide in more of a reduced creative role, which is a large reason for his huge drop-off.

An agile, lethal striker blessed with great vision and excellent close-control, Dybala has drawn comparisons to compatriot Lionel Messi while being heavily linked with a big-money departure from Juve in recent seasons. He certainly has what it takes to steal the spotlight in the Premier League, but it remains a case of whether he's prepared for the risk and a side, in this case United, are prepared to give him the starring role his quality deserves.

