Manchester United: 3 Transfer Targets In Recent Memory Who Under-performed After Moving Elsewhere

Notts County v Swansea City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United are without a doubt one of the biggest teams in the world. What has made the club great are the players who have given their all in the field of play to ensure success on all fronts. Also, the club is a global brand with huge financial capability to lure the very best players in the world.

It is the dream of many players to play professional football. When a team like United come calling, it is almost a sure thing that a player will not think twice about signing for them. The allure of playing for one of the greatest teams in the world and building onto an already solid legacy has been a huge motivation for some who walked that path.

However, when legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management, he left a huge void. There was a wave of expectation that the next manager in line would ensure continuity of success. The Red Devils suffered greatly when Ferguson departed. This was clearly seen in the performance levels and the club's ability to attract top talent.

United had a tough spell trying to bring buy top players in the transfer market due to the wave of uncertainty over how the team would perform. There were even doubts in players' minds regarding United's chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Over the years, great players like Ronaldinho and Alan Shearer were all reported to have turned down moves to Old Trafford. That did little to alter the way their careers turned out. However, there are some players in the modern era heavily linked to United who fancied a move to other clubs. Shortly afterwards, their career either took a nosedive or they ultimately suffered a deep in form.

#3 Serge Aurier (Spurs)

Aurier failed to command the right full-back position at Spurs

The Ivorian is one of the best African full-backs in world football. He combines raw power with speed and this makes him a well oiled attacking full back. In 2017, he was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford from PSG. He was seen as a likely successor to Antonio Valencia on the right side of the defence.

Aurier has not had the best of spells at Tottenham Hotspurs. He did not fully command that position and has had to face competition from Kieran Trippier for that starting berth. He made only 24 appearances in all competitions in his debut season.

In April 2018, he attracted criticism from various quarters such as Rio Ferdinand and Spurs' fans. There were calls for his transfer after Spurs' 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. He made a clumsy challenge on Jose Izquidero to concede a penalty. Brighton eventually stole a point after the converting the spot kick.

