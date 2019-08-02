Manchester United: 3 ways Paulo Dybala could fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's system

Paulo Dybala could complete a shock move to Manchester United in a few days.

With Romelu Lukaku almost certain to join Inter Milan this summer, the series of events took a u-turn as Juventus entered the race for securing the Belgian's services. Inter Milan have struggled throughout the transfer market to match the 26-year-old's valuation.

However, Juventus have come up with an offer which benefits both parties, offering Paulo Dybala in a swap deal including Romelu Lukaku. The deal has progressed at a brisk pace, with approval needed from the Argentine's side to materialise the transfer, as reports suggest.

If the deal goes through, manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer will be more than happy to have one of the world's best forwards in his Manchester United squad. Also, the Norwegian tactician should find a way to fit the Argentina international in his system.

Thus far, in the pre-season, Solskjaer has reverted to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and looks set to persist with it throughout the course of next campaign. Keeping Dybala's potential arrival at Old Trafford in mind, let's glance through the three ways Paulo could fit in Ole's Manchester United system.

#3 Right Wing:

Paulo Dybala occupying the right flank.

Ole could use Paulo Dybala to address the United squad's long-term issue - the absence of an out-and-out right-winger. For Juventus, the 25-year-old is seldom used on the wings although, for the national side, La Joya is often deployed on the right-wing to compensate for Lionel Messi, who occupies a more central role.

Often, Paulo struggles when he plays as a winger but, the license to switch positions for the attackers will ensure that Dybala is not rooted to the touchline for long. Also, the Argentinian will have a greater chance to pull-off his favoured move- cutting inside from the wider areas to approach the box, and have a shot on goal.

