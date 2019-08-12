Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea: 5 players who starred for the Red Devils

Manchester United thumped Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday

Manchester United put on a scintillating display to thump Chelsea 4-0 on matchday one of the 2019/20 Premier League season. The Red Devils were unstoppable, handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a dream start to the season.

Chelsea looked good value in the opening 10 minutes, but the club’s lack of potency up front eventually proved costly. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James, were enough to put the Blues to the sword.

Rashford snatched an early lead for the Red Devils, coolly slotting home a penalty in the 18th minute. Martial made it 2-0 after the restart before Rashford scored his second of the day with a deft finish after being played through by Paul Pogba.

Debutant James then came off the bench to add the icing on the cake in what was a comprehensive win for Solskjaer’s men. The result was undoubtedly impressive, and there were some players who stood out as United thumped the Blues.

Here are 5 United players who impressed in their 4-0 win against Chelsea:

#1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a pillar at right-back for Man United

Manchester United had to shell out £50 million to bring in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and the right-back looks like he will repay that sum with some breath-taking performances. Against Chelsea, the England defender was one of the stars of the game.

Wan-Bissaka was involved in everything that happened on the right flank, with his awareness particularly saving the Red Devils on a number of occasions. United have struggled with the right-back position in recent years, but Wan-Bissaka looks like he could put an end to their woes.

He foiled numerous attacks by the Chelsea forwards and ended the game with a 100% final-third pass accuracy. The right-back also won all of his aerial duels won, had an 86% pass accuracy, won six tackles and made three interceptions against the Blues. This was an impressive debut for the former Crystal Palace man.

