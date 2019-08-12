Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea: Hits and Flops, Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United begin their campaign with a 4-0 thumping of Chelsea

The Red Devils began their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a 4-0 rout of Chelsea. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Daniel James were on the scoresheet.

Chelsea had a glorious chance to open the scoring early on as Tammy Abraham saw his right-footed punt rattle the crossbar. The visitors controlled proceedings for much of the opening twenty minutes but fell behind in the 18th minute after Marcus Rashford converted from the spot. He was brought down clumsily by Kurt Zouma.

Frank Lampard's side ended the first half on a positive note and were unlucky not to have equalised after Emerson's attempt hit David De Gea's goal post. Despite starting the second half as they ended the first, the Blues found themselves two goals down in the 65th minute via an Anthony Martial tap in.

Matters only got worse for the visitors as a three-minute blitzkrieg from the Red Devils saw Rashford triple their lead in the 67th minute. United completed the rout nine minutes from time as debutant Daniel James slotted the ball past a helpless Kepa Arrizabalaga.

On that note, let us take a look at the hits and flops from the clash at Old Trafford.

#5 Hit: Paul Pogba

Pogba dominated proceedings in midfield as United ran riot

Paul Pogba made a great start to his Premier League campaign by putting in a dominant shift in midfield.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, started with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Pogba and McTominay forming a double pivot protecting the back four of Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, and Shaw.

Pogba functioned as the link between defence and attack, and the French international made several crucial tackles and interceptions. He constantly disrupted Chelsea's attacks throughout the game.

He used his physicality to great effect, winning the all-important midfield battle. He kept the likes of Kovacic and Barkley quiet for much of the game. Also, Pogba's positioning was spot on as he took advanced positions which helped United wreak havoc on the counter.

The former Juventus man notched two assists against Chelsea, as his delightful passes to Rashford and James saw United complete a 4-0 rout in their opening fixture. Overall, Pogba made 10 recoveries and created the most chances (6) during the match.

