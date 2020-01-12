Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: 3 Reasons Why Red Devils cruised to victory | Premier League 2019-20

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been pleased with this performance

Manchester United hosted Norwich City for the 22nd match week of the Premier League season. Prior to the game, all eyes were on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has he was under a lot of pressure after Manchester City outplayed United at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final.

Norwich City, on the other hand, were coming into the game on the back of a win against Preston in the FA Cup. The match started with the home side dominating possession and creating chances. It wasn't long before the Red Devils took the lead, thanks to a lovely finish from Marcus Rashford after a lovely pass from Juan Mata.

Norwich only had one shot on goal in the first period and that was very well saved from David de Gea. In the second half, very early on, Brandon Williams was brought down in the box from Tim Krul and a penalty was given, which was slammed into the back of the net by Rashford.

Soon after that, Anthony Martial tripled United's advantage through a lovely header after a good cross from Mata. Mason Greenwood, who was brought on for Andreas Pereira, scored the fourth on the day in his typical way, through a beautiful left-footed shot, that found the bottom corner from outside the box.

Norwich were never really in the game and in all honesty, it was an utterly dominant performance from the home side. Here, we are going to take a look at the three observations from the game.

#3 Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira provided the creative spark

Juan Mata was at his best against Norwich

When the team sheets were released, many were questioning the inclusion of both Andreas Pereira and Mata, as both of them are number 10's but Solskjaer was proven right as both of them were constantly interchanging positions and providing the creative spark that United needed to break down Norwich.

Incisive linkup play between Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pereira, and Mata gave the Spaniard some space down the right-hand side. He drove inside and played a lovely ball across, that was put into the back of the net by Rashford. Then, Mata again provided the assist for United's third goal.

Pereira was pulling off some lovely skills to create space, especially in the first half and he should have had an assist if Williams didn't miss an open goal from almost 2 yards out. All in all, creativity wasn't a problem for United against Norwich, thanks to the pair.

