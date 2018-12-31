Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19

United rounded off 2018 with a win

Manchester United took on Bournemouth at Old Trafford, and beat them comfortably, in the end, to wrap up a topsy-turvy calendar year.

Paul Pogba continued his form as he opened the scoring after just five minutes, tapping in after a sizzling solo run from Marcus Rashford. Pogba doubled the lead when he headed in from Ander Herrera's cross. Rashford made it 3-0 when he latched on to Anthony Martial's cross.

Nathan Ake pulled one back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time, but United were in a comfortable position. Substitute Romelu Lukaku rounded off the scoring in the second half when he was put through by Pogba. Eric Bailly was sent off late on due to a reckless challenge on Ryan Fraser.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked up his third consecutive win to inflict more misery upon counterpart Eddie Howe. United are now just three points behind Arsenal, whereas Bournemouth are in 12th place.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#5 Pogba runs the show at Old Trafford

He's having fun, right?

Whoa. What a performance. The stage that is Old Trafford has always needed someone to seize it and perform, and Paul Pogba did just that against Bournemouth. The Frenchman starred for Solskjaer, as he led his side to victory.

He opened the scoring for United when his run into the box was rewarded by a superb cross. A simple finish was necessary, and they were up and running. The second came by virtue of a header, following another great run into the box. Pogba has really reveled in his advanced role under Solskjaer, and he exploited it to great effect. In the second half, he turned provider, and Lukaku rounded off the scoring from his sublime pass.

Pogba had the most shots, key passes and passes in the final third in the game. It looks as though Mourinho had put the shackles on him, failing to use him wisely. Solskjaer has certainly released them, and the results are devastating. He's scoring again, he's dancing again, and he's leading his side to wins again. Talk about unleashing the beast.

