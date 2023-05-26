Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Red Devils wipe the floor with the hapless Blues | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United hammered Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday to officially qualify for the Champions League.

Casemiro opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the sixth minute by heading home a Christian Eriksen free-kick while Anthony Martial made it 2-0 in the added minutes of the half.

Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute before Marcus Rashford added gloss to the scoreline with a fourth.

Joao Felix pulled one back for the hapless Blues in the penultimate minute of normal time but it couldn't hide a lackluster performance from Chelsea.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#5 Marcus Rashford sets a personal milestone

Marcus Rashford bagged his 30th goal of the season with a late strike, the first time that he's hit the milestone in his professional career. It's also eight goals more than his pervious best (22 in the 2019-20 season).

Following a difficult campaign last year, wherein he struck just five times in all competitions, the England international worked hard over the summer to return to his best. He's now the first Manchester United player to score at least 30 goals in a single campaign since Robin van Persie in 2012-13.

#4 Chelsea left to rue missed chances

Despite the lop-sided scoreline, it was Chelsea who started the match strongly, creating some good chances as Manchester United were lackluster in defense. However, they were blunt in front of goal throughout the night.

Mykhailo Mudryk wasted a chance to open the scoring in the fourth minute while Kai Havertz and Conor Gallagher both failed to convert one vital opportunity each later in the half.

With Manchester United taking their chances clinically, Chelsea were left to wonder what might have been.

#3 Antony goes off with a nasty injury

In the 28th minute, Manchester United were dealt a blow as Antony went off with a nasty-looking injury. Trevoh Chalobah hacked him down with a crucial tackle that left the Brazilian in a heap, eventually forcing him to go off in agony.

Antony was in tears while being stretchered off. It could be a sad end to what has been a promising season for the club. He's now been ruled out of their final league game of the season at Old Trafford against Fulham, but more importantly, will miss the FA Cup final next weekend against Manchester City.

#2 Lewis Hall packs a punch

One of the few bright spots for Chelsea on the day was Lewis Hall, who made a telling impact at both ends of the pitch as he came into the XI with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella both injured.

He created two great opportunities in the opening phase - a cross for Mudryk in the fourth minute and then another impeccable cross for Havertz, 18 minutes later. Both, however, contrived to miss.

The Englishman also made a terrific run down the right flank in the 59th minute to dispatch a shot but De Gea parried it away.

Defensively, too, Hall was solid, as he won eight ground duels too and made one clearance.

#1 Manchester United are back in the Champions League

It seemed inevitable in the last few games but now it's officially confirmed - Manchester United have qualified for the Champions League. Next season will be their first appearance in the competition since losing out in the round of 16 to Atletico Madrid in March 2022.

This comes on the back of a Carabao Cup title too, making it a successful campaign for Erik ten Hag, whose first season with the club could still get better with the FA Cup victory.

The Red Devils face city rivals Manchester City in the finals next weekend at Wembley and capping off the domestic cup double, with the Champions League ticket secured, would be truly amazing for the supporters.

Poll : 0 votes