Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea: Player ratings for the Blues from another humbling defeat | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea went down 4-1 to Manchester United in their final away match of the Premier League season. Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford all struck a goal apiece for the Red Devils before Joao Felix pulled one back for the Blues in the 89th minute.

Frank Lampard's beleaguered outfit started the match in promising fashion, with Mykhailo Mudryk wasting a chance to open the scoring in the fourth minute. Just two minutes later, Casemiro put United ahead with a lovely header off a free-kick from Christian Eriksen.

Kai Havertz and Conor Gallagher both wasted further chances for Chelsea and were made to pay for it when Martial made it 2-0 in the added minutes of the first half.

There was more misery to come for the Blues as Fernandes won a penalty after Wesley Fofana hacked him down inside the box and coolly converted it beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Rashford made it 4-0 shortly after that with a simple finish, but Felix pulled one back for the visitors in the penultimate minute of normal time following an excellent run.

The win officially secured Champions League football for Manchester United next season, while Chelsea remained in 12th position in the Premier League table following back-to-back defeats.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

The Chelsea custodian was under a barrage of attacks from Manchester United and made five saves in the game, including a crucial one in the first half that prevented their hosts from going 3-0 up at half-time. Nonetheless, with four goals conceded, his good work was well and truly eclipsed.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7.5/10

The Spaniard was perhaps the brightest spark for Chelsea, battling Manchester United's wide players superbly. He even made a goal-saving challenge on Anthony Martial in the 19th minute that prevented the winger from scoring a sitter.

Wesley Fofana - 2/10

Fofana was an unmitigated disaster in Chelsea's defense. He was beaten in the air by Casemiro for Manchester United's opening goal, conceded the penalty by hacking down Bruno Fernandes inside the box, and then made a mistake that allowed Rashford to score their fourth.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

He was much better than his center-back partner, looking solid and putting his body on the line. The 23-year-old made two crucial blocks in the game, including one on Jadon Sancho in the 35th minute that hampered his chance of scoring.

Lewis Hall - 7.5/10

A livewire down the left flank with terrific impact at both ends of the pitch. Offensively, he made two good crosses for Kai Havertz and Mykhailo Mudryk, both of whom failed to convert, and then forced David de Gea into a fine save in the 59th minute. He also dispossessed Sancho in the dying embers of the opening half with a risky challenge.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 6.5/10

In the third minute, he fired a shot over the bar but didn't let it bog him down. Chukwuemeka caused Manchester United all sorts of problems with his passing range and completed all five of his ground duels.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

The Argentine created a great chance for Conor Gallagher with a sublime pass in the added minutes of the first half, but he contrived to waste it. Besides, he also completed 92% of his passes, six long balls, and won a staggering nine ground duels.

Conor Callagher - 6/10

Gallagher wasted two good chances in the first half. He fired his first effort wide from 25 yards out and then saw his second trickle wide of the left post with De Gea beaten. The youngster also got dispossessed in the second half by Victor Lindelof for a Manchester United chance.

Noni Madueke - 6.5/10

The 21-year-old looked dangerous in the opening stanza, constantly probing the right flank with inviting crosses, but faded after the break.

Kai Havertz - 5.5/10

Another frustrating evening for the German in front of goal. He overhit a simple cut-back in the 10th minute and then failed to direct a header on target in what seemed like a terrific opportunity to equalize.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 5.5/10

The Ukrainian wasted a glorious opportunity to open the scoring for Chelsea in the fourth minute and saw two shots saved by De Gea in the second half.

Substitutes

Joao Felix (64' for Havertz) - 7/10

He pulled a consolation strike back to reduce the deficit.

Christian Pulisic (64' for Mudryk) - 5/10

A fringe element for whatever time he had on the pitch.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (82' for Chukwuema) - 6/10

He passed the ball around well.

Hakim Ziyech (82' for Madueke) - 6.5/10

The Moroccan assisted Felix, allowing the Portuguese to score Chelsea's late goal.

David Fofana (82' for Gallagher) - N/A

He was almost nonexistent.

