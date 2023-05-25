Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea: Player ratings for Red Devils after big win at Old Trafford | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday (May 25) in their penultimate game of the season.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford struck, while Joao Felix pulled one back for the Blues in the dying seconds of normal time. It took Manchester United only six minutes to break the deadlock as Casemiro headed in a free-kick from Christian Eriksen.

Thereafter, Chelsea looked promising but lacked confidence in front of goal and found themselves 2-0 behind after Martial scored in the added minutes of the first half.

Earlier on, Antony was also stretchered off for the Red Devils with a serious ankle injury. Midway through the second half, Fernandes won a penalty after being hacked down by Wesley Fofana before clinically converting it past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Manchester United were home and hosed, but there was still time for Rashford, who had come on for the injured Antony, to bag a fourth. Felix reduced the deficit with a goal in the 89th minute, but it couldn't eclipse another disastrous result for the beleaguered outfit, who are languishing in the bottom half of the league.

United, meanwhile, have qualified for the UEFA Champions League. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

The Manchester United custodian made four saves on the night to frustrate Chelsea.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Mudryk gave hium a tough time in the opening stanza, but Wan-Bissaka was the better of the two after the break. He made four clearances, three tackles and one block and interception apiece.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

The veteran French centre-back had a good game but was beaten to pace by Felix for Chelsea's late goal.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

He slipped up early on allowing Chelsea to have a strike but the Swede recovered thereafter to gain his footing. Lindelof even clinically robbed Conor Gallagher of possession while creating a great chance in the 47th minute.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw manned the left flank with great vigilance and authority. However, he was taken off at the break with an injury.

Casemiro - 8/10

The Brazilian set Manchester United on their way with their opening goal in the sixth minute but was sloppy in possession. He was crucial to breaking Chelsea's play with five tackles on the night.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

The Dane bagged the assist for Casemiro's opener with a lovely free-kick delivery and saw a shot saved off the line in the 52nd minute.

Antony - N/A

Unfortunately, the winger's evening came to a premature end after succumbing to an ankle injury in the 28th minute that saw him stretchered off the pitch. It looked serious and might be out of the FA Cup final next weekend.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Another decisive impact from Manchester United's midfield talisman, who capped it all off by winning a penalty in the second half and then clinically dispatching it too.

Jadon Sancho - 7.5/10

Sancho really struggled to impose himself in the game in the first half but salvaged himself by finding Martial at the backpost for their second goal.

Anthony Martial - 7.5/10

He missed an absolute sitter in the 19th minute but recovered to score Manchester United's second of the evening before the end of the opening half.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Chelsea

Marcus Rashford (29' for Antony) - 7.5/10

He capitalised on a mistake from Chelsea to score United's fourth goal of the evening and his 30th of the campaign across competitions, becoming the first club player since Robin van Persie in the 2012-12 season to achieve the feat.

Tyrell Malacia (46' for Shaw) - 7/10

Full of energy and enthusiasm, Malacia fired up Manchester United's attack after the break.

Fred (70' for Eriksen) - 7/10

He made an attempt to get on the scoresheet but saw his effort blocked.

Alejandro Garnacho (70' for Martial) - 7/10

He came really close to scoring twice, but one flew over the bar and the other was saved by Kepa.

Scott McTominay (86' for Fernandes) - N/A

Too little too late

