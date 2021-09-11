Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: 5 talking points as Ronaldo-inspired Red Devils rise to the top of the table | EPL 2021-22

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Manchester United as they registered a thumping 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United on Saturday. Ronaldo’s goals were added to by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard, while Javi Manquillo grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

Ronaldo, the returning Red Devils frontman, gave the hosts the lead in first-half stoppage time. Having seen his side frustrated by a dogged Newcastle defence, he tapped home a loose ball from close range to break the deadlock.

The visitors got back on level terms in the 56th minute as Manquillo put the finishing touches on a swift Newcastle counter-attack. However, Ronaldo’s second in the 62nd minute ensured that parity did not last for long.

Fernandes’ long-range stunner in the 80th minute then made United’s position much more comfortable before Lingard wrapped things up in added time. The Red Devils thus rise to the top of the Premier League table, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season. In contrast, Newcastle are still looking for their first win of the campaign.

On that note, here are five major talking points from an engrossing affair at Old Trafford.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo marks his second Manchester United debut in style

Ronaldo marked his United return with a well-taken brace

Back at Manchester United after a lengthy absence, Ronaldo made his first Premier League appearance in more than 12 years. Having last featured in the league against Arsenal in May 2009, the Portuguese international made his much-anticipated return this evening against the Magpies.

Those eager to see Ronaldo in Manchester United red once again would have been delighted to see him handed a starting berth by Solskjaer. They were not disappointed either, as the 36-year-old marked his return with an important brace.

The player that United signed back in 2003 is quite different to the one they welcomed back in 2021. Ronaldo has transformed from a young, slender, flashy winger full of tricks to an experienced deadly marksman with an eye for goal. What United will be hoping, however, is that his single-minded hunger to win remains the same and makes the difference for them this season.

#2 Both managers were able to call upon their South American contingent

Miguel Almiron (L) was able to feature for Newcastle after doubts over his availability

While the pre-match spotlight shone brightly on Cristiano Ronaldo, another pressing selection issue reached a quiet resolution. Up until Friday, Premier League managers had been sweating over the availability of their South American players after the recently concluded international break.

This came after English clubs had earlier blocked South American players from traveling to World Cup qualifiers in nations red-listed by the British government.

However, the threat of a prospective five-day ban was lifted as several nations waived their right to trigger the relevant FIFA regulations. As a result, instead of being forced to miss the game, the likes of Fred and Miguel Almiron were available for selection.

