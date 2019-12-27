Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Manchester United player ratings | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United overcame the gloom of a pre-Christmas loss to lowly Watford by thumping four goals past Steve Bruce's Newcastle United, albeit off some generous Boxing Day presents from the Magpies.

Matty Longstaff kicked off the goal proceedings in the 17th minute, as he fired a goal past the United goal-line for the second time this season. However, Anthony Martial ignited the Red Devils' comeback in the 24th minute, hitting the ball past Martin Dubravka for the equaliser.

In the 36th minute, Mason Greenwood put United ahead, profiting off a Fabian Schar blunder to blast a shot past Dubravka from just outside the box.

Marcus Rashford made it 3-1 in the 41st minute, and Martial scored his brace just after the break to complete a stunning comeback by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

United are in 7th place after that victory and on 28 points, just 4 points away from the top 4. In this article, we analyse the performances of the Man Utd players.

Anthony Martial: 9/10

Anthony Martial is the man leading the line for Manchester United this season. And although he has been inconsistent amid injuries and a poor midfield for support, his quality shined through in this encounter.

Martial got two goals for his troubles, and he narrowly missed out on a third.

Mason Greenwood: 8/10

Manchester United's prodigious academy talent continues to shine. He started this game in place of Daniel James, and rewarded his manager's faith with a well-taken strike for the team's second of the evening.

Greenwood's goals have certainly given his manager a welcome dilemma, as the youngster's displays are good enough for a regular starting berth.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

The Manchester United academy graduate was on song once again, as he poked and prodded the Newcastle United right flank with mazy runs and deft touches. He got a goal on one of his many forays into the Newcastle defensive area, as he rose higher than his opponents to connect with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's delivery into the box for United's third of the night.

Andreas Pereira: 7/10

The Belgian has struggled for form this season, and he recently lost his place to Jesse Lingard. However, the manager played him from the start here and he didn't disappoint.

He linked up beautifully with the forwards and got an assist for the equaliser. He also popped three shots at goal and completed two key passes.

Harry Maguire: 7/10

Manchester United's captain for the day was on top of things throughout the game, leading his backline with aplomb and even venturing forward as his side dominated the bulk of possession. He had a game-high contribution of four successful tackles.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7/10

The young Englishman has been accused this season of lacking attacking impetus, but he showed some improvement in this match. Wan-Bissaka combined his usual defensive astuteness with commendable forays forward, and he got an assist for his troubles.

He provided a beautiful assist for Marcus Rashford's header in the 41st minute, and he was no slouch defensively either - providing three successful tackles and three interceptions.

Fred: 7/10

The Brazilian continued his resurgence in this encounter, combining beautifully with his teammates as they dominated proceedings. He had the most touches on the ball in the game with 136. He also had the most passes, including key passes, at 124 and three respectively.

Luke Shaw: 6/10

The fullback put in a decent performance, combining beautifully with Marcus Rashford on the left flank and joining the Manchester United attacking bandwagon on many occasions.

Scott McTominay: 6/10

The Scotsman once again put in a commendable shift, marshaling the midfield diligently before coming off at the break for Paul Pogba.

Victor Lindelof: 6/10

He's proven to be a dependable partner for Harry Maguire, and once again he put in a good shift.

David de Gea: 6/10

The Spaniard had a disappointing outing last time out, but in this encounter he had very little to do apart from picking the ball out of the net in the 17th minute.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba: 7/10

The Frenchman was up to his old tricks in this encounter, as he came on after the break to oversee Manchester United's dominant midfield display. He played deep in midfield, and connected the dots beautifully, hitting long and short passes accurately. He had three shots in the game with two on target, and two key passes.

Juan Mata: 6/10

He came on just past the hour mark, and his close control as well as incisive short passes, helped his team maintain possession.

Jesse Lingard: 5/10

He came on in the 62nd minute, and his energetic runs in and around the Newcastle United defensive area were a boon for his team.