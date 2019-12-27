Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Top 3 performers from the game

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United bounced back from their disappointing defeat against Watford over the weekend with an impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Matthew Longstaff, who scored the winner during the reverse fixture back in October, finished off a brilliantly crafted move to give the Magpies the lead in the early stages of the game. However, the Red Devils showed great character to get back into the game and score thrice within 20 minutes to take the game far from the reach of Steve Bruce's side.

Anthony Martial, who scored the equaliser for the Red Devils in the first half, completed his brace with a brilliant finish past Martin Dubravka in the second half.

Manchester United's victory over the Magpies has taken them up to 7th on the table, and they now find themselves just 4 points behind 4th-placed Chelsea. On that note, here are the top three performers from the game:

#3 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who endured a tough game at the weekend against Watford, was back to his best against Newcastle United. The 22-year-old right-back did an exceptional job of keeping Miguel Almiron and Jetro Willems quiet for the majority of the game, as well as bomb forward to support his teammates in attack.

While the full-back has been getting a lot of plaudits for his defensive contribution, it was his attack prowess that caught the eye against the Magpies. He created two chances and recorded his first assist in a Manchester United shirt with a brilliant cross towards the back post, which was headed into the back of the net by Marcus Rashford.

Defensively, the Englishman was a brick wall as usual.

#2 Mason Greenwood

Manchester United's 'golden boy' just can't stop scoring at the moment. The 18-year-old marked his second-ever start in the Premier League with a spectacular goal against Newcastle United.

The teenager received the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box from a misplaced pass by Fabian Schar and launched an absolute rocket with his left boot, which took a slight deflection and landed in the back of the net.

Moreover, Greenwood's sharp movement and runs behind the defence caused Newcastle United all sorts of problems. His goal against the Magpies took his tally to eight for the season, making him the second-highest scorer for the Red Devils so far.

#1 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial was absolutely unplayable against Newcastle United. The 24-year-old grabbed the equaliser for the Red Devils in the first half with a powerful near-post shot which flew into the back of the net through the hands of the goalkeeper.

Martial's second of the game came from a sloppy pass from Sean Longstaff, which left the him 1v1 with the goalkeeper; the Frenchman scored with an ice-cold finish.

Martial almost grabbed a hat-trick when his brilliant strike from outside the box came off the post. He worked incredibly hard off the ball and forced the opposition defenders into mistakes.

This was undoubtedly his best performance for the Red Devils this season.

