Manchester United: 5 players the Red Devils shouldn't have sold

Two Manchester United greats

Manchester United haven't been good enough since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. Have you heard this before? And how many times? The Red Devils' fall from grace in the last couple of years has been nothing short of a disappointment and there are many reasons that explain why the expectations at Old Trafford have diminished rapidly.

The biggest problem for the Red Devils has been their inability to replace players and this has continued since Sir Alex Ferguson left. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, etc have never been replaced.

The Manchester United board hasn't been spending money in the right places and that can be seen from United's inability to sign a world class defender, which they have been needing for some time now.

The proper lack of structure and direction at Manchester United has really hurt the managers who have taken over since Alex Ferguson and one can only hope that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backed in the summer.

Over the last couple of years, Manchester United have had some world class players who have retired at the club, but some have got transferred when they shouldn't have been. So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the 5 players who the Red Devils shouldn't have sold:

#5 Memphis Depay

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Depay was signed by Louis van Gaal and was given the number 7 straightaway but after Van Gaal's departure, the new manager Jose Mourinho never fancied Memphis and he sold him in his first season in January.

But next season, Mourinho decided to sign Alexis Sanchez and that is what seems strange as Mourinho sold Depay due to the presence of too many left wingers at the club but he decided to sign the Chilean anyway.

To be honest, if Depay stayed at Manchester United, chances are he would have been performing for the Red Devils and they wouldn't have wanted someone like Sanchez. Instead, the money used to pay Sanchez could have been used to sign a right winger, the position where the Red Devils genuinely lack quality.

Nevertheless, Depay got transferred to Lyon and he has been tearing it up in the Ligue 1 since.

