Manchester United: 5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do to get the team back to winning ways

Solskjaer needs to act fast and save Manchester United's season

To say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is beginning to feel the heat at Old Trafford is an understatement. The Norwegian is under immense pressure to secure a top-four finish before the end of the season, with just four games remaining. However, it is easier said than done, especially since United face Manchester City and Chelsea in a space of 5 days and Manchester United's recent form has been extremely poor.

Even before Everton humiliated them at Goodison Park, Manchester United had lost the early intensity that had arrived with Solskjaer. The players had begun to look jaded in the past month since that PSG win. Perhaps there was a bit of overconfidence as well, and it has hurt Solskjaer's chances to build a solid foundation for the next season.

Only a top-four finish can allow United to attract world-class talents in the summer. Without proper reinforcements, it will be very hard for Manchester United to compete with the best teams in Europe next season. And this is why it is absolutely pivotal that Solskjaer gets Manchester United firing on all cylinders again.

Today we take a look at the 5 things that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do to get Manchester United back to winning ways.

#5 Play his best players at their natural positions

Solskjaer has been guilty of shuffling his players out of their natural positions in recent games. One of the most glaring decisions has been playing Victor Lindelof as the right back. In the games against Barcelona and Everton, Solskjaer opted for a centre-back pairing of Jones and Smalling, with Lindelof as the right back. The Swede has arguably been United's best defender this season and has been stellar at the centre of the defence. It was a decision that backfired because United found no width in the flanks and looked vulnerable in defence.

It is true that Solskjaer had his hands tied with injuries and suspensions, but the Norwegian should refrain from compromising the positions and playing styles of his best players. Dalot at left back, Shaw as a part of the back three are other examples where Solskjaer experimented and learnt a lesson.

If United are to secure a top-four spot, the Norwegian has to play his best players at their natural positions for the next four games.

