Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma: Player ratings as Red Devils have one foot in the final | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United came from behind to overwhelm AS Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford in the first-leg of their semi-final clash in the 2020-21 Europa League.

A brace apiece from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani, coupled with goals from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood, secured Manchester United an emphatic victory that all but assures their place in the final.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko scored in the first half to cancel out Manchester United's early opener. But a spectacular collapse in the second half have all but extinguished AS Romas' hopes of reaching the final.

What a turnaround 👏



Manchester United in full control as they head to Roma with a four-goal advantage.#UEL pic.twitter.com/dSIpo7Oo0f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Despite scoring two away goals, the Giallorossi face an uphill task in the second leg to mount an improbable comeback.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Manchester United

David de Gea - 6/10

David de Gea wasn't at fault for either of AS Roma's goals and couldn't have done anything about them. He made one mistake by passing straight to Dzeko but made up for that almost instantly by getting a hand to the Bosnian's effort.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was regularly caught out on the break but made up for that with an excellent attacking game, linking up brilliantly with Marcus Rashford.

Viktor Lindelof - 6/10

Viktor Lindelof was crucial to building from the back for Manchester United but left a lot to be desired in marking his opposite numbers. He also lacked positional awareness on the night.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

Harry Maguire struggled with Edin Dzeko's pace and was beaten by the Bosnian in the air for AS Roma's second goal too. The Manchester United captain improved after the break and got himself involved in the attack.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Luke Shaw was largely quiet in the first half, but, like many of his Manchester United teammates, he burst into life in the second, overlapping brilliantly and providing some good crosses.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

Scott McTominay kept close to Mkhitaryan, who beat him once with a defence-splitting pass that led to Dzeko's goal. But McTominay kept the Armenian under wraps in the second half.

Fred - 5/10

On a night when Manchester United got everything right, Fred didn't. The Brazilian looked pale in comparison to his teammates and came a cropper defensively too.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Amidst the flurry of goals, Marcus Rashford worked hard to get the ball around but failed to get on target himself.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

For all the chatter about him not performing in big games, Bruno Fernandes walked off with two goals and two assists on the night, producing another vintage display for Manchester United.

Two goals and two assists in a Europa League semifinal.



Bruno Fernandes delivers once again 🎁 pic.twitter.com/zQWhOnGcbW — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 29, 2021

Paul Pogba - 7/10

Paul Pogba was involved in Manchester United's opening goal and then conceded a penalty. But the Frenchman recovered by linking up with Fernandes to devastating effect. In an impressive outing, Pogba also provided Fernandes with a sublime cross to make it 5-2 for Manchester United on the night.

Edinson Cavani - 8/10

El Matador also struck twice - one was a lovely finish, while the other came after he pounced on a mistake from the AS Roma goalkeeper. Edinson Cavani capped off a superb performance with a deft assist for Fernandes. Do Manchester United need any more reason to extend his contract?

2 - Edinson Cavani is the oldest player to score two goals and give two assists in Champions League or Europa League (34 years and 74 days). Against Roma he beat the record of Robert Lewandowski against Chelsea (31y 353d) and Leo Messi against Lyon (31y 262d). Experience. pic.twitter.com/aqCBhDkdmN — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) April 29, 2021

Ratings of Manchester United Substitutes:

Mason Greenwood - 7/10

The Manchester United youngster added the finishing touches to a glossy win with a sublime goal to make it six, bringing his season tally in all competitions to nine.

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

Nemanja Matic came on in the 86th minute but looked anonymous.

Juan Mata - N/A

Juan Mata didn't see much of the ball, as he came on too late.

