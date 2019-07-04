Adrien Rabiot explains why he joined Juventus despite interest from several European heavyweights

Juventus confirmed the signing of Adrien Rabiot on Tuesday

What is the story?

Speaking to the media, Adrien Rabiot explained why he chose to join Juventus despite having been linked with a number of European heavyweights.

In case you didn't know...

According to Rabiot, he had offers from several European heavyweights, and the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United were the clubs who had tried to sign him for free. But Rabiot was the one who rejected all the offers and joined the 2018-19 Serie A champions.

The heart of the matter

In an interview, Rabiot, who had been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while, told the reporters why he joined Juventus. He said,

"The last few months have been complicated both from a sporting and personal level, but today I am ready to leave everything behind and begin a new adventure.

“The whole thing came to fruition a short time ago and we came to an agreement very quickly. Juve have a great history with some many great French players that have played for them and I hope that I will be able to bring something as well.

“Juve are a great club, one that is very prestigious with a lot of history and a European tradition. In my opinion and with all respect, it’s a step up from PSG.

However, he also claimed that former PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who is on the verge of making his move back to Juventus, inspired him to join the Italian giants.

“Gianluigi Buffon told me many interesting things about Juventus. He told me that Juve was the best way for me to take a step forward in my career. A season here is worth more than anywhere else.

Furthermore, he added it was the Champions League football that played a key role while choosing his next destination.

Advertisement

Accordingly, he turned down offer to join United as the Manchester-based club failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

“The Champions League doesn’t come overnight. I’m here to help the club win it and achieve other goals.

“I had the chance to develop playing with superstars. The chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo definitely had a bearing on my decision. However, I know that the whole locker room is full of superstars with a positive spirit.”

“I had the chance to meet Aaron Ramsey yesterday but only very briefly. We will get the chance to know each other better in the coming days.”

What is next?

With the addition of the 24-year-old superstar midfielder, Juventus have become one of the most formidable sides across Europe and have emerged as one of the obvious favorites for next season's Champions League title.