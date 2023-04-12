Manchester United aim for squad overhaul as they look to part ways with 13 players in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning for a squad overhaul this summer with as many as 13 players potentially on their way out of Old Trafford.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen to keep reshaping the squad he inherited last summer at Old Trafford.

The report suggests that the Dutch manager is looking to recruit new players across all three departments. The Manchester United manager reportedly has defenders, midfielders and attackers on his end-of-season shopping list.

The Daily Mail also claims that the Red Devils are looking to offload as many as 13 players during the summer.

Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and Brandon Williams are all likely to be moved out.

The game vs Sevilla on Thursday will be Erik ten Hag's 50th game in charge as #MUFC manager.
35 Wins.
6 Draws.
8 Losses.
2.27 PTS Per Match.
Carabao Cup : Winners.
Fa Cup : SF to play.
Europa League : QF to play.
PL: 4th with 9 games to play.
Impressive!

Apart from the aforementioned eight players, the futures of several other first-team players are also being discussed among the coaching staff.

Manchester United backed Ten Hag during the summer transfer window after he took charge at the club last summer.

The Red Devils spent just over £200m on players last summer and it looks likely that their spending spree will continue this year.

A new center forward is reportedly Ten Hag's top priority with Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane both being strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford. Osimhen and Kane are both likely to cost over £100 million.

The Red Devils are also believed to be looking to bolster in other areas. Ten Hag is understood to be looking to recruit a central midfielder, a centre-back, a right-back, and possibly another goalkeeper, depending on David De Gea's future.

Manchester United dealt transfer blow as European giants willing to pay €100 million to sign key summer target

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow, as European giants Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to pay €100 million to sign Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos.

As reported by Football Today via Man Utd News, Bayern Munich have identified the Portugal international as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarian giants lost the Poland international last summer when he joined Barcelona for a figure of around €45 million.

The Bundesliga giants failed to land a direct replacement for the Polish superstar and have been linked with several top attackers across the world.

Ramos has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United, who are also desperately in the hunt for a new number nine.

