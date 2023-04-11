Manchester United dealt transfer blow as European giants willing to pay €100 million to sign key summer target - Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow as European giants Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to pay €100 million to sign Benfica attacker Goncalo Ramos.

As reported by Football Today via Man Utd News, the serial Bundesliga champions have earmarked Ramos as the long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich lost the Poland international last summer as the Pole joined Barcelona for a figure of around €45 million. The Bavarian giants failed to land a direct replacement for the Polish superstar and have been linked with several top attackers across the planet.

It has been claimed that newly-appointed Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has given his nod for the signing of Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese has been widely linked with a host of clubs across Europe following his sensational season for club and country.

The Portugal international has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United, who are desperately in the hunt for a new number nine.

The Red Devils parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November following a series of controversies at the club. Wout Weghorst was brought in by Manchester United on loan from Burnley in January but the Dutchman has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Ramos has emerged as one of the brightest talents in world football following his exceptional season for Benfica. The all-round attacker has scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 games across competitions this season. He also caught the eye in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he scored three goals in four games.

Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Manchester United to sign attacker who plays for their rivals

Former England striker turned television pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to sign Joao Felix this summer.

The Portugal international is currently on the books of Chelsea, having signed for the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. The former Benfica attacker has managed to impress despite Chelsea's poor form in the Premier League and has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

Agbonlahor has urged the Red Devils to sign the Portugal international on a permanent deal in the summer. The former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider:

“I really like what he’s done so far. I’ve seen a different side to him at Chelsea. At Atletico, he was playing too deep and wasn’t suited to how they play. At Chelsea, you see him getting on the ball, twisting past players – and he’s got a bit of pace as well."

"I really like him, but he’s got to be more clinical. I don’t see any reason why Man United can’t get him. They need options if they’re in the Champions League next season."

Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to sign Felix while highlighting Wout Weghorst, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial as underperformers for Manchester United. He added:

“Martial isn’t good enough, nor is Weghorst – scrap them. Antony and Sancho haven’t been great, so you’re talking about Rashford as their only threat. They need help, or it could be an embarrassing time in the Champions League for them. Felix, for me, would be a good signing for them.”

Felix has scored twice in 12 appearances for Chelsea since joining the Blues in January on loan from Atletico Madrid.

