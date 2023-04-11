"They need help" - Agbonlahor urges Manchester United to sign attacker who plays for their rivals due to 4 poor performers at Old Trafford

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to sign Joao Felix this summer.

The Portugal international is currently in Chelsea's squad, having signed for the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in January.

The former Benfica attacker has featured prominently for Chelsea in the Premier League and has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged the Red Devils to sign the Portugal international on a permanent deal in the summer.

The ex-Aston Villa striker has claimed that he has been hugely impressed with Felix at Stamford Bridge.

The former England striker has claimed that Felix could be a solid addition to Manchester United as they look likely to qualify for the Champions League. Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“I really like what he’s done so far. I’ve seen a different side to him at Chelsea. At Atletico, he was playing too deep and wasn’t suited to how they play. At Chelsea, you see him getting on the ball, twisting past players – and he’s got a bit of pace as well. I really like him, but he’s got to be more clinical. I don’t see any reason why Man United can’t get him. They need options if they’re in the Champions League next season."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



The deal will depend on tag asked by Atlético, talks will take place soon.



New coach, also a factor.



Understand Chelsea want to keep João Félix as part of long term project. Club very happy with his impact, João also keen on staying at #CFC The deal will depend on tag asked by Atlético, talks will take place soon. New coach, also a factor.

Agbonlahor has urged the Red Devils to sign Felix while highlighting Wout Weghorst, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial as underperformers in the Red Devils squad. He added:

“Martial isn’t good enough, nor is Weghorst – scrap them. Antony and Sancho haven’t been great, so you’re talking about Rashford as their only threat. They need help, or it could be an embarrassing time in the Champions League for them. Felix, for me, would be a good signing for them.”

Joao Felix has scored twice in 12 appearances for Chelsea since joining the Blues in January on loan from Atletico Madrid.

PSG eyeing move to sign 22-year-old Manchester United target

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United target and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.

As claimed by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t Fichajes.com), Thuram is also wanted by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his midfield.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur | PSG are monitoring the situation of OGC Nice's 22-year-old player Khéphren Thuram.



The Paris club could make the French player a target during the summer transfer window..

#EXCL | PSG are monitoring the situation of OGC Nice's 22-year-old player Khéphren Thuram. The Paris club could make the French player a target during the summer transfer window.

The dynamic midfielder, aged 22, has scored twice and made eight assists in 41 games across competitions this season.

The Manchester United target also made his international debut for France last month and is being tipped for the next big switch in his career.

