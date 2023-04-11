PSG eyeing move to sign 22-year-old Manchester United target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly intent on signing Manchester United target and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t Fichajes.com), Thuram is also wanted by Liverpool. The 22-year-old has scored twice and made eight assists in 41 games across competitions this term and also made his international debut last month.

The defensive midfielder came on as a late substitute in France's 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win against the Netherlands on 24 March. PSG have earmarked him as a potential target for the summer and are aware of the interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Les Parisiens do not have any shortage of central midfielders, with Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Carlos Soler, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches and Vitinha all on their books. 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is also slowly making his way up the ranks.

Thuram could, hence, find it difficult to find a spot for himself in PSG's midfield right now. However, overflowing squad depth hasn't stopped the French giants from stockpiling talented players in the past.

The defending Ligue 1 champions also offer the midfielder something Liverpool and Manchester United can't - the chance to stay in his homeland. Liverpool, in particular, could use Thuram's services given their dire situation in midfield.

The Reds could lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers this summer. They are also in desperate need of fresh legs, with Jordan Henderson (32) failing to impress and Thiago Alcantara (31) suffering from recurring injury issues.

Manchester United would also be wise to start thinking about their midfield's future. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen (both 31) and Fred (30) have been very good this season, but they are slowly approaching the dusk of their playing days.

Manchester United star keen to stay at Old Trafford despite PSG interest

Marcus Rashford has been at Manchester United since 2005.

Marcus Rashford has been in red-hot form for Manchester United this season, recording 28 goals and 10 assists in 47 games across competitions.

The England international's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of next season, which has alerted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, according to the Daily Mail (h/t Express), he wants to stay at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently working on offering the 25-year-old a new contract that meets his potential demands. He is currently believed to be earning £250,000 a week in wages.

PSG do not have a natural first-team winger to provide depth down the flanks in Neymar Jr.'s or Lionel Messi's absence. The Argentina icon's future at the Parc des Princes is also highly uncertain, with his contract expiring this summer.

