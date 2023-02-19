Manchester United set stunning price tag on Marcus Rashford - Report

Manchester United have set a staggering £120 million price tag on superstar forward Marcus Rashford, as per the Daily Star (h/t Football365).

The England international is having a superb season under manager Erik ten Hag, registering 23 goals and eight assists in 36 games across competitions. This, coupled with his contract situation, seems to have caught the eye of several European giants.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all interested in signing Rashford, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024. He has reportedly turned down several offers from the Red Devils to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

This included a pay package worth £400,000 in weekly wages. Chelsea's British-record signing of Enzo Fernandez for a fee of £105 million is said to have played a part in Manchester United putting a bloated valuation on Rashford.

Real Madrid and Barcelona could use a long-term successor to Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, respectively, while PSG could use Rashford to strengthen a depleted frontline.

Apart from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr., they have a serious dearth of quality attacking options. Messi, 35, and Neymar could also both leave the club this summer.

Journalist Ekram Konur claims that Neymar has been offered to Chelsea, while Barcelona and Newcastle United are also interested. Marca (h/t 90min), meanwhile, claim that the Argentina icon is yet to reach an agreement over a new contract.

He could leave the club as a free agent this summer. Signing Rashford, in this case, would make complete sense for Les Parisiens.

Simon Jordan hesitant to call Manchester United's Marcus Rashford a world-class player

Marcus Rashford's form this season has put him in the conversation to be a 'Player of the Season' contender.

The 25-year-old has scored in all but one of Manchester United's last 10 league games. The England international is a major reason behind United being third in the league table.

However, he has failed to convince Simon Jordan that he is a world-class player. The former Crystal Palace chairman told talkSPORT (h/t Daily Mail):

"A body of work and a constant level of containment puts you above everybody else. That's the usage of the word "world class" - we throw it around like confetti. There are very few world class players, you can name them on two hands.

"At this moment in time, while Marcus Rashford's form is extraordinary good, I think it's a bit silly to call him world class. At this moment he's on top of his game, that's a fair enough assessment."

