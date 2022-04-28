Manchester United already down but defeat to Chelsea could compound their misery

It’s been an utterly miserable season for Manchester United, who, for the fifth year running, will end the campaign without any major piece of silverware.

The Red Devils started the season with plenty of optimism following the signings of proven winners like Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

However, they’ve only gotten worse as they currently find themselves out of contention in every major competition with just four matches remaining.

More disappointing is the fact that, from finishing second last season, Manchester United are now on the verge of missing out on the top four, costing their place in the Champions League next season.

Reds’ Champions League dream over

Manchester United have done nothing to prove they deserve a place in the top four after winning just two of their last 12 Premier League games.

As they prepare to face Chelsea, there is little optimism that they could get a favorable result at Stamford Bridge.

But even if they fail to beat the Blues, this game won’t be the ultimate catalyst to their failure to qualify for the Champions League. The Reds have dropped points too many times and that is why they currently occupy the sixth position.

Drawing against Leicester City, losing to Everton, capitulating against Liverpool and falling at the hands of direct rivals Arsenal hurt Ralf Rangnick’s side. They can only blame themselves for not stepping up.

Chelsea could compound Manchester United’s misery

Manchester United are already down in the top-four race, but they could be completely knocked out if they suffer defeat against Chelsea on Thursday.

Neither team is in rocking form, but the Blues have more stability and are not as average on the pitch as their opponents.

The season is effectively over for the Red Devils, who now risk dropping further down the league table. Even in games where there was a lot at stake, they fluffed their lines, let alone one that has the makings of a dead-rubber.

Rangnick, however, insists his side will fight hard in the remaining fixtures, as quoted by ESPN:

“That does not mean we will give away any of the remaining four games. For us it's clear and our obligation. This is our job, my job, the job of the players that we try to get the best possible results and then see at the end of the season in which position we will finish. Now to speak about if that would be an advantage or not does not make sense because if I did that then this would be interpreted again.

He added:

"For me it's important we get results, that we play as good as we possibly can, because this will also affect the atmosphere and mood for the new season."

Manchester United have been incredibly poor this season and it can’t get any worse. Chelsea, though, will be looking to compound their woes.

