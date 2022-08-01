4 alternatives to Antony for Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with a transfer for Ajax winger Antony this summer. As per United in Focus, the Red Devils' offer of €70 million is 10 short of Ajax's price tag for the young Brazilian winger.

Antony was a key member of the Dutch club's capture of the Eridivise title last season. However, with Erik ten Hag jumping ship from Amsterdam to Manchester, there remains a chance of a compromise between the two teams for the sale of Antony.

The Brazilian registered eight goals and four assists in 23 league starts last season. He is a fantastic dribbler and has a lethal left foot in the game. Antony could be the perfect solution for Manchester United's right-wing issues, which has been left vacant since the removal of Mason Greenwood from the club.

Elanga is a good alternative for Manchester United, but pales in comparison to Antony, who was electric in the Dutch league last season. Sancho is another option for Ten Hag, but the English winger will be better served developing his game on the left flank.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Antony’s still one of the names in Erik ten Hag’s list at Man United. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder tells @ZiggoSport on Antony’s future: “We are assuming that we can keep this squad together. But I know, and everyone knows, that in football you never know”.Antony’s still one of the names in Erik ten Hag’s list at Man United. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder tells @ZiggoSport on Antony’s future: “We are assuming that we can keep this squad together. But I know, and everyone knows, that in football you never know”. ⚪️🔴🇧🇷 #transfersAntony’s still one of the names in Erik ten Hag’s list at Man United. https://t.co/7YZ24upOOT

However, if Ajax do not decrease their demanded price for the player, Manchester United could be forced to look elsewhere. Here are four options the Red Devils can explore as alternatives for Antony at Manchester United.

#4 Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are willing to sell Hakim Ziyech this summer

Hakim Ziyech is another Ajax player who joined Chelsea for €40m in 2020. He has been good in flashes but has mostly failed to register himself as an integral first-team player. His repeated injuries have not helped his cause either.

Chelsea's frontline has a plethora of options. With the addition of Raheem Sterling, the Blues are stacked with forward players, meaning Ziyech could continue to struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge.

The Moroccan winger thrived at Ajax under Ten Hag and a reunion may not be the worst idea for Manchester United. Ziyech was a key member of the 2019-20 season for Ajax, where they not only won the Dutch league but were also seconds away from entering the final of the UEFA Champions League.

He could rediscover his mojo under the Dutch boss at Old Trafford and would seamlessly fit into the right-hand slot at Manchester United.

#3 Cengiz Under

Cengiz Under in UEFA Conference League action

The Premier League is a tough nut to crack for players. Former Leicester City man Cengiz Under could be a prime example of that. In nine appearances for the Foxes, he failed to find the back of the net even once.

It ended with him moving to Marseille, where he seems to have found his footing. Under was instrumental in guiding Marseille to second place in the league last season and scored 10 goals in the process.

He is only 25 years old now and may have more experience of delivering on the big stage. Despite his poor first run in the English league, Ten Hag could opt to give him another chance at Old Trafford.

Under is an excellent system-player and loves to cut in from the right on his left foot, a necessary trait for the wingers in Ten Hag's system.

#2 Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby was crucial to Bayer Leverkusen last season

Moussa Diaby scored 12 goals and laid down 13 assists for Bayern Leverkusen last season. He was a big reason behind Leverkusen finishing third in the Bundesliga last term.

The former PSG winger has come into his own in European football. He is a young talent who can develop further under the right nourishment. He is a fast, physical winger who can cut-in on the inside and also take on defenders on pace and drag them to the by-line. To add to that, Diaby also has a powerful hit in his arsenal.

Leverkusen could be unwilling to sell their star player, but United might be able to get the deal done for the right price.

#1 Domenico Berardi

Berardi finished last season with 14 league assists, the most in the league

Berardi's stock has been on the rise since Italy conquered Euro 2020 last summer at Wembley. The 27-year-old had a fantastic Serie A season, where he registered 15 goals and 14 assists (league highest) last term.

Having entered his prime, he could be an asset for Manchester United.

Matchday365 @Matchday365



• 15+ goals

• 5 big chances missed or fewer



Erling Haaland (22/5)

𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗮 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗮 (𝟭𝟲/𝟱)

Domenico Berardi (15/5)

Kevin De Bruyne (15/0)



West Ham are getting one of Europe's most lethal finishers In 2021/22, four players across Europe had:• 15+ goals• 5 big chances missed or fewerErling Haaland (22/5)𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗮 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗮 (𝟭𝟲/𝟱)Domenico Berardi (15/5)Kevin De Bruyne (15/0)West Ham are getting one of Europe's most lethal finishers In 2021/22, four players across Europe had:• 15+ goals• 5 big chances missed or fewer🇳🇴 Erling Haaland (22/5)🇮🇹 𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗮 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗮 (𝟭𝟲/𝟱)🇮🇹 Domenico Berardi (15/5)🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne (15/0)West Ham are getting one of Europe's most lethal finishers 🎯 https://t.co/IfbEEDrHvR

The Italian winger is not the fastest player on the pitch but is extremely good with his feet and is a master of deadball situations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far