"They are following him"- Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are eyeing two wingers for the summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Ajax sensation Antony and Villarreal speedster Arnaut Danjuma. The Red Devils are believed to be keen to bolster their attack this summer

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are monitoring the performances of the two wingers. The club view Antony and Arnaut Danjuma as potential replacements for Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

"Antony is a top player Man United are following. He's not the only one, but one they are following. Same with Danjuma. Danjuma is doing fantastic with Villarreal."

Mason Greenwood's future at Old Trafford is uncertain after he was arrested by the police on sexual assault charges. Anthony Martial, on the other hand, joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

The Frenchman grew frustrated with the lack of game-time he received at Old Trafford. Martial is expected to secure a permanent move away from United this summer.

Ajax winger Antony has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. The 22-year-old joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2020. He enjoyed an impressive debut season with the club, scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions. Antony helped Ajax win the Eredivise and KNVB Cup last season.

The Brazilian has grown from strength-to-strength this season, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for Ajax. His performances have caught the attention of Manchester United, who are believed to be keen to sign a left-footed winger to replace Mason Greenwood.

Arnaut Danjuma, on the other hand, has been Villarreal's talisman this season. The former Bournemouth winger has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances in all competitions for Unai Emery's side.

The Dutchman's pace, dribbling, and goalscoring ability make him the ideal replacement for Anthony Martial at Old Trafford. Danjuma reportedly has a £62.5 million release clause in his contract with Sevilla. Manchester United will attempt to lower that fee.

Manchester United could focus on signing a top-quality striker rather than a winger

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick recently revealed that the club will need to sign a young striker during the January transfer window, according to ESPN. The Red Devils are currently heavily reliant on the goalscoring abilities of veteran strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the club's top goalscorer with 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season. The Portuguese star has, however, struggled in recent weeks and has been heavily criticized for his lack of work-rate. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the twilight stage of his career and therefore might not be able to produce the goods for United on a regular basis.

Edinson Cavani's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries. He has managed to make just 15 appearances for Rangnick's side this season. The 34-year-old is also expected to leave Old Trafford this summer as his contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season.

Manchester United possess a number of wingers in their squad, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, and Jesse Lingard. The club could also opt to keep hold of Anthony Martial when the Frenchman returns from his loan spell with Sevilla at the end of the season.

United are therefore likely to focus their efforts on signing a top-quality striker this summer. Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to the club. The Norwegian has scored an incredible 80 goals in just 79 appearances in all competitions for the German side.

