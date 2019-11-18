Manchester United and Arsenal target Denis Zakaria won't leave Borussia Monchengladbach in January, says agent

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 21:45 IST SHARE

Denis Zakaria.

Denis Zakaria's agent Mathieu Beda has confirmed that the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder will not be leaving the club in the upcoming transfer window despite interest from varied European powerhouses.

Major blow to Arsenal and Manchester United as Zakaria's agent rules out winter move for him

Zakaria has emerged as a primary transfer target for Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United after establishing himself as an influential figure in Marco Rose's Monchengladbach side this season.

The £25 million-rated defensive midfielder, who has netted two goals in eleven Bundesliga appearances this season, has also caught the attention of clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund but it appears his admirers will have to wait longer if they wish to secure his services.

The Switzerland international's agent has confirmed that he would not be leaving Monchengladbach anytime soon, telling Sport BILD (via The Mirror),

"Denis will not leave Borussia in the winter, a change is 100 percent excluded."

"Denis is in very good shape in Gladbach and has been playing really well for weeks, but he still has more potential and he wants to show that in Gladbach now instead of dealing with a change."

Bayern Monchengladbach currently sit four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table and will return to action when they face Union Berlin on Saturday.