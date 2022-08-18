Manchester United and Barcelona interested in signing Lyon defender: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United and Barcelona are keen on signing right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon.

The Frenchman is under contract with Lyon until the end of the 2023-24 season. It is understood that the club aren't keen on selling the defender.

Manchester United have endured a nightmare start to their Premier League campaign. They are currently in the bottom spot in the table after losing their first two matches.

Erik Tan Hag has Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as options for the right-back spot. However, the Red Devils might get rid of Bissaka with a Crystal Palace return seemingly on the card for the right-back.

Ten Hag wants to add depth to his right-back position and considers Gusto an option.

Barcelona, meanwhile, don't have the financial freedom that United currently have. They are ready to get rid of Sergino Dest in a bid to make room for Giusto. Manchester United are reportedly considering Dest as an option as well.

Gusto made 28 appearances for Lyon last season. he took over the first-team right-back spot from Leo Dubois as the season progressed. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also enquired about the French youth international. However, those clubs are looking to make a bid in the coming seasons.

But United and Barcelona might consider making an offer for the 19-year-old with immediate effect.

Barcelona has revealed asking price for Manchester United target Sergino Dest

Sergino dest in action

Barcelona want a price of €20 million for Manchester United target Sergino Dest. However, the Catalan club reportedly don't have any offers for the player on the table at the moment.

Dest made the switch to Camp Nou from Ajax back in 2020. Since his arrival, the US international has made 72 appearances for the Mes Que Un club.

Prior to his move to Spain, Dest flourished under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. With the Dutchman in charge of the Red Devils at the moment, United making a move for Dest seems realistic.

Diogo Dalot hasn't yet managed to earn the manager's trust. Also, after United's disastrous start under Ten Hag, the club are keen to reinforce all areas of the pitch.

Dest made 38 appearances under Ten Hag for Ajax. He currently has three years remaining on his contract. However, the 21-year-old has found it hard to get a starting spot under Xavi. Hence, a move for him might be on the cards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury