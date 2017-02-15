Manchester United interested in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti - reports

Belotti has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid

by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 15 Feb 2017, 10:52 IST

Torino striker Andrea Belotti nicknamed ‘the Rooster’ celebrates after scoring

What’s the story?

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their interest by making a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti. As we at Sportskeeda had reported earlier in our daily transfer roundup, United were interested in signing Belotti, but it was believed that he would leave Torino for the Spanish capital with Real Madrid in advanced talks. However, according to most English papers last night, Manchester United a preparing a bid for the striker who has a £85m release clause. The Manchester heavyweights see the Italian hitman as a long-term replacement to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In case you didn’t know...

The 23-year-old Italian striker nicknamed ‘The Rooster’, has scored 30 goals in 59 games for Torino out of which 19 goals in all competitions have come this season. His 17 goals in Serie A have made him the third highest goal scorer in Italy, just 1 goal behind Edin Dzeko and Gonzalo Higuain. Belotti joined Torino from Palermo in 2015 for a fee in the region of € 8.5 million and recently signed a new contract with his current club in December 2016.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are preparing to break the bank by matching Andrea Belotti’s release clause are planning to move fast with other European and English rival clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool also rumoured to be interested in his services. United have reportedly sent scouts to watch the striker over the course of the past few weeks for his last few of games and are planning a bid soon.

What’s next?

Manchester United should be looking to tie up the deal as soon as possible before other clubs sign the player. Jose Mourinho has his sights set on winning the league next season after failing to even break into the top four this season and to do that he needs players who can score goals. Belotti won’t come cheap after Torino cleverly made him sign a new contract in December itself. It looks like this will be a case of whoever matches his release clause of £85m first

Sportskeeda’s take

This is an important transfer for Manchester United. The Red Devils have been considerably short of fire power up-front with only Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the bulk of their goals and he isn't getting younger at the age of 35. The Swede could be at United and perform to his best capabilities for maybe just another season and the club needs a younger replacement for him. Belotti fits the bill, has an impressive record and a classic Italian striker’s technique. Even if the Antoine Griezmann move does or doesn’t materialise for United, they should wrap up this deal as soon as possible. A striker and a winger should be a priority for the Red Devils this summer.