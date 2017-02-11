Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 11th February 2017

A Manchester United and Real Madrid player swap deal on the cards?

by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 11 Feb 2017, 23:10 IST

Sanchez has been linked with a move back to Italy

We are 11 days into February and with Champions League football a few days away it seems as though there are a number of deals that are going to happen in the summer. Here are the biggest stories today.

Juventus and Inter enter race for Alexis Sanchez

Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan are in the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The Chilean winger has been reportedly unsettled by Arsenal’s lack of quality on the pitch, inability to win major trophies and has felt that he has had to carry the team on his own.

Sanchez has not signed a new contract with the Gunners but has stated that he is ‘really happy and comfortable at the club’ and wants to ‘give the fans a new title’. But Juventus and Inter are attempting to capitalise on the uncertainty of his future and lure him to Italy. The Serie A giants are intending to match the mooted €45m (£38.4m) fee for the Chilean.

Jamie Redknapp also spoke about the Sanchez situation on Sky Sports, “I fear Alexis Sanchez won’t be at Arsenal next season. He’s a winner; he’s won with Chile and Barcelona,” the pundit said.

"He probably feels Arsenal are going through the motions. He is not content with getting in the top four, he wants to win trophies. He is going to get offers from everyone, every single club would want him in their team. The only thing Arsenal can do is to show him they are winners on the pitch. If they’re not careful they will lose Sanchez,” he concluded.

Liverpool in for Gaston Ramirez; fight with Manchester City to sign Carvalho

Gaston Ramirez is a surprise target of Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are considering a bid for Middlesborough’s Gaston Ramirez, according to Tuttomercatoweb. This comes as a bit of a surprise considering the player plays for a team in the bottom half of the Premier League table. However, it is believed that Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster his midfield options in the summer.

The Reds are also in a battle with Manchester City for Sporting CP’s William Carvalho. Both Premier League clubs are set to place bids for the midfielder with Sporting keen to sell him in order to raise funds to improve their squad after not performing well enough in the Portuguese league.

Manchester United and Real Madrid to bid for Belotti; Mourinho hints at swap deals with Los Blancos

Belotti has been linked with a host of clubs

In a new development today, Jose Mourinho has spoken about the David de Gea situation saying, "I can say that we are friends forever, big friends. I like them a lot, they like me a lot. We are friends and friends speak, friends are open, friends don't hide things, friends are honest.”

"So if at the end of the season I want one of their players or they want one of my players, it is not through the press that we are going to change messages or are going to send noises. We will be very, very, very direct, so it is one of the clubs that I am not worried (about) at all because we are friends.”

"And if something has to happen, it will happen between us and not with you, so it's the kind of club I am really cool with," the United boss added, hinting at a possible swap between the clubs.

United are also in a race with Real for the signature of in-demand striker Andrea Belotti of Torino, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport. It is believed that PSG and Arsenal were interested as well but Torino president Urbano Cairo has flown to Madrid to have talks with the Spanish giants ready to meet his €100m (£85.2m) release clause.

Pep Guardiola rules out Aguero sale

Aguero is set to stay at Manchester City as per his manager

There is an update on the Sergio Aguero situation today. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that City do not want to sell the Argentine at any cost and that the only reason he is not playing at the moment is because his young forwards are in top form.

Aguero has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad but Guardiola is adamant that he is not going anywhere, despite the rumours. The Catalan-born manager said, “Five minutes after those statements, Man City released a note saying the opinion of the club and manager about Sergio Aguero’s future.”

“Basically, we have three players in top form – Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus – and that’s the only reason. The only regret I have players is I have five players in the group who cannot play and that is unfair because they deserve to play but I don’t have a solution for that,” he added.

Massimo Allegri stays coy on future; Mourinho to discuss 12-month extension at the end of the season

Juventus manager Massimo Allegri has said that he is happy in Turin at the moment, with rumours of Arsenal looking to hire the manager after speculation surrounding Arsene Wenger’s future at the Emirates. The Old Lady’s boss said, “Future? I feel good here. At the end of the season, I'll talk with the club. Other things are only speculation.”

While Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho is set to discuss a 12-month extension to his three-year contract at Old Trafford. According to The Sun, a source close to United said, “The club want to discuss extending Jose’s contract when the season ends. There’s an option for another 12-months should the guys upstairs want it, depending on trophies and such.”

“He is loved here already, and has the fans on his side. It has a feeling of something special starting. The owners are on board for the additional year. They love having him here at the moment.”