Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool on red alert as Real Madrid put €80 million midfielder up for sale: Reports

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been placed on red alert with Real Madrid reportedly set to put Aurelien Tchouameni up for sale.

As reported by Fichajes.net via Four Four Two, Los Blancos could be prepared to sell the Frenchman in just 12 months following his €100 million move from AS Monaco.

Tchouameni was one of the most coveted midfielders last summer when Real Madrid snapped him up from AS Monaco.

The defensive midfielder also made a bright start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu but has faded as the season has progressed.

The France international has struggled to find a consistent spot in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old hs started 27 games across competitions this season while coming on as a substitute on 13 occasions.

It has been claimed that Tchouameni could be the one the Spanish capital club could offload to make way for Jude Bellingham.

The report also suggests that Premier League clubs have been placed on red alert, with Tchouameni set to be placed on the transfer list.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to Tchouameni's signature last summer and the Reds could very well reignite their interest in the midfield dynamo.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled in the middle of the park this campaign and someone like Tchouameni could be the answer to their glaring issues.

Manchester United are also among the admirers of the defensive midfielder and held talks to sign the Frenchman last summer prior to his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal are also in the mix to sign the dynamic midfielder as they also need to bolster their midfield ranks.

Carlo Ancelotti urges Real Madrid board to make an effort to sign Manchester United and PSG target this summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly urged the club's board to sign Nicolo Barella, who has been targeted by both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Spanish giants are understood to be keen on reinforcing their midfield ranks as they look to the future beyond Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Reports from Fichajes.net claim that the Spanish giants see Inter Milan midfielder Barella as the ideal candidate.

Barella has made 43 appearances this season for Inter, scoring eight goals and laying down nine assists.

Barella has established himself as a key player for Inter Milan in recent years, contributing significantly to their Serie A title triumph two seasons ago.

However, with Inter facing financial challenges and the risk of missing out on the Champions League next season, retaining the midfielder seems like an impossible task.

Ancelotti is said to have urged the Real Madrid board to sign his compatriot as he has attracted interest from PSG and Manchester United.

