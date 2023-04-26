Carlo Ancelotti urges Real Madrid board to make an effort to sign Manchester United and PSG target this summer - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly urged the club's board to sign Nicolo Barella, who has been targeted by both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Spanish giants are aiming to reinforce the midfield, providing some much-needed respite to the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Reports from Fichajes indicate that the Spanish giants see Barella as the ideal candidate.

The Italian has emerged as a crucial figure for Inter Milan in recent years, contributing significantly to their Serie A title triumph two seasons ago. Under the tutelage of coach Simone Inzaghi, Barella has blossomed into an indispensable part of the side.

However, with Inter facing financial challenges and the risk of missing out on the Champions League next season, retaining their star player may prove impossible.

Ancelotti is said to have urged the Real Madrid board to act decisively. Inter Milan are reportedly willing to part ways with Barella for a fee of around €60 million, a sum the Spanish side may be willing to pay for a talent of his caliber.

However, the race for the Italian playmaker's signature won't be a walk in the park, as powerhouses Manchester United and PSG have also expressed interest in the coveted midfielder.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Madrid must be prepared to fend off their rivals and secure the services of Barella. With Ancelotti's request echoing in the halls of the Santiago Bernabeu, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants will seize the opportunity to bolster their midfield.

Manchester United's hopes for PSG's Kylian Mbappe rise as Real Madrid shift focus: Reports

Manchester United's chances of securing Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer have taken a positive turn, as Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights elsewhere. The Spanish giants had been strongly linked with Mbappe, but TeamTalk suggests that they have decided against signing the forward.

Last summer, Madrid president Florentino Perez was determined to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu. However, the French forward surprised the football world by signing a three-year contract extension with PSG, complete with a staggering €100 million signing-on bonus. As a result, Los Blancos allegedly removed Mbappe from their transfer wish list.

This development will be music to the ears of Manchester United fans, as their club would now be one of the frontrunners to sign the electrifying French forward. The Red Devils' prestigious history and global fanbase could be factors that capture Mbappe's attention.

