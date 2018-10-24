Manchester United article about club's history with Juventus deleted after outrage

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Manchester United has deleted an article that was posted ahead of their Champions League clash with Juventus on their website after outrage from fans.

The article discusses the relationship between the two European giants over the years.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United hosted Italian giants Juventus for a highly-anticipated Champions League Group clash on Tuesday.

The night also saw Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo return to his old stomping ground, much to the delight of his fans at Old Trafford.

The stadium applauded their former hero even as he helped the Bianconeri with an assist for their winning goal.

At the 17th minute, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner provided Paulo Dybala with a cross that the Argentine promptly finished. The single goal was enough to succumb the Red Devils to a defeat.

The heart of the matter

Prior to the game, Manchester United had posted an article called 'The history of Manchester United v Juventus' on their website as part of the match preview.

The article delved into the relationship between the two European giants over the years while also providing a history of Juventus.

However, a section of the article has caught the attention of Juventus fans who took to social media to express their anger over it.

@ManUtd I can’t believe you’ve lost your historical style and fair play under Mourinho. “Rubentus”? WOW, how much lower can you get? What a style. 💩 — Max (@max_tenth) October 23, 2018

The post read, "One of the disparaging nicknames given to 'the Old Lady' by Tifosi from rivals like Fiorentina, Inter and Napoli is 'Rubentus'."

"This comes from the Italian rubare, meaning ' to steal', and derives from the Bianconeri 's once-murky reputation culminating in the Calciopoli scandal that saw them stripped of the 2005 title and relegated to Serie B as punishment for a series of match-fixing allegations.

"And before Channel 4's Football Italia gave Serie A makeover in the 1990s - casting the country as a Fellini-esque dreamscape of pretty piazzas and cosy cafes, where the ice cream never melts - British fans eyed Italian teams with suspicion."

Following widespread outrage, Manchester United has removed the article from its official website.

What's next?

Juventus are set to travel to Empoli for a Serie A game on Saturday while United will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two clubs will face each other in the Champions League once again on November 7 in Italy.