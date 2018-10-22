×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Manchester United boss Mourinho could face ban after touchline altercation

James Alonge
ANALYST
News
207   //    22 Oct 2018, 20:51 IST

Mourinho was involved in a touchline bust-up with members of Chelsea's coaching staff
Mourinho was involved in a touchline bust-up with members of Chelsea's coaching staff

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho has plunged himself into more trouble with the English FA following his altercation with Chelsea's assistant coach Marco Ianni. The United boss reacted furiously at Ianni's taunts in front of his team's bench, following Ross Barkley's 96th minute equaliser.

Mourinho was held back by stewards as he looked to confront Ianni after the game and the fracas continued down the tunnel as both coaches exchanged heated words.


Chelsea assistant Marco Iaani taunted Mourinho after Barkley's late equaliser
Chelsea assistant Marco Iaani taunted Mourinho after Barkley's late equaliser

Referee Mike Dean's inclusion of the incident in his post match report has made it more likely that both Mourinho and Ianni could face charges from the English FA as per their conduct.

To add insult to injury especially for Jose Mourinho is the fact that he has a pending FA hearing on Wednesday over an unacceptable conduct on the field.

Following Manchester United's win over Newcastle at Old Trafford two weeks ago, Jose Mourinho was pictured to be calling out swear words in Portuguese at a television camera. This could lead to the United manager banned for crucial games coming up at this critical time of the season.

As for Ianni, despite his apology as well as the potential English FA fine or ban, he also faces strong reprimand from the club as well.

Maurizio Sarri did mention after the game that he was going be "hard" on Ianni.

Sincerely I have not seen what happened, but then I spoke to Jose, of course, then I spoke to the member of the staff because I think that we were on the wrong side, so I have dealt with this immediately, Sarri told Sky Sports.
I think it's private. I spoke with the member of staff and I have to be very hard. I cannot come here and tell everything, otherwise with my staff I am not credible.

Chelsea had led through Antonio Rudiger’s early goal before two strikes from Anthony Martial put United ahead, and they looked set to a win until Barkley struck in the sixth minute of injury time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Ross Barkley Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri
James Alonge
ANALYST
I am an unbiased and objective sports writer who looks at the drama, the intrigues and probables in the sporting world
Jose Mourinho could be charged by FA for touchline...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Top 2 Moments
RELATED STORY
5 times Jose Mourinho lost it on the touchline in the...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Ianni charged by FA over Jose...
RELATED STORY
4 famous touchline bust-ups involving Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Forget it, it's over - Mourinho accepts apology over...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho deserves more time after the 2-2 draw...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea earn a last minute draw against...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United - 5 reasons why this result...
RELATED STORY
Sarri says sorry after touchline bust-up overshadows...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us