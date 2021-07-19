Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides important injury update on attacking star 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club are yet to decide whether or not Marcus Rashford will have surgery to fix his shoulder injury.

Rashford may have to go under the knife after a scan revealed that the damage to his shoulder was severe. That would rule him out for a few months, ensuring he won't be available for the start of the season.

The 23-year old played through the pain barrier for England at Euro 2020 as the Three Lions went down in the final to Italy.

[Ole on Rashford's Injury] "We are looking at the best option. He went away to reflect on it a little bit. We have to take the best course of action for him and the club." #MUFC — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 18, 2021

Solskjaer has revealed that the club are assessing what the best option will be for Rashford, so he could yet be available for the start of the season.

“We're looking at the best option, he went away just to reflect on it a little bit and we have to take the best course of action for him and the club. We're still addressing that with the experts,” Solskjaer said after Manchester United's 2-1 friendly win over Derby County on Sunday.

Manchester United have enough depth to cover for Rashford’s potential absence

Manchester United are likely to be without several members of their English contingent as they were part of the team that reached the final of Euro 2020.

However, the Red Devils do have enough depth to cover for Marcus Rashford’s potential absence. The likes of Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood are options for Solskjaer in wide areas.

Jadon Sancho could also make the team once he is up to speed and gets a few sessions under his belt with his new teammates.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will add further reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

The club have been linked with a midfielder and a centre-back as they look to mount a title challenge once again next season.

Manchester United have started their pre-season schedule on a winning note against Derby County, and will hope to find their fitness and rhythm before their opening game of the Premier League against Leeds United.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Edited by S Chowdhury