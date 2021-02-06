Manchester United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer believes star player will remain at the club

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in talks with Paul Pogba about his future at the club. Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford but a recent run of good form has led his manager to believe that he will remain at the club this summer.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a then world-record fee of £89 million. Much was expected of Pogba as he was viewed as a player around whom Manchester United could build a squad that would challenge for trophies.

However, Pogba has failed to live up to the hype during his four seasons with the club. The Frenchman has received much criticism for his inconsistent performances and social media antics during his time at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old made a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign. Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, also publicly stated his client's desire to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. According to Raiola, the Frenchman was not allowed to express himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pogba has since been heavily linked with a return to Juventus.

The World Cup has since endured a stellar run of form, which has seen him single-handedly win games for Manchester United against the likes of Burnley, West Ham, and Fulham.

Pogba continues to be linked with an exit from Manchester United since his contract with the club expires in 2022. His manager, however, believes that Pogba will remain at the club this summer.

"Speculation about Paul is always going to be there. We've got a good open dialogue with Paul. But what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us, of course," said Solskjaer.

"I'm just happy he's focused, he's playing really well and he's happy in himself and that's important. You can see Paul now enjoying playing football with a red shirt on," added Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba could hold the key to Manchester United's title hopes this season

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

Manchester United endured a horrendous start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, losing three of their opening four home league games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heavily tipped to receive the sack, but the Norwegian has overseen a massive turnaround in fortunes in recent months.

United are currently second in the league table, three points behind Manchester City. Much of the credit for their recent form should go to Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has refound his magic in recent months and was voted United's Player of the Month for January. Pogba's manager has praised him for knuckling down and working hard.

"I think you should ask Paul what he's done because the answer is Paul has really knuckled down. He's worked hard, he's got his fitness. I have said this many a time. He had a bad season last season with injuries, he had COVID-19 this season. He also had an injury but he really works hard and he's playing in a team that plays well," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United will be depending on the likes of Pogba as they look to win the Premier League title for the first time in seven years.