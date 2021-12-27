Manchester United and Chelsea declare interest as Barcelona continue contract talks with 22-year-old: Reports

Barcelona are currently holding talks with Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo in a bid to persuade him into committing his future to the club. But according to the latest reports, the Catalan giants have some work to do to fend off the interest of other clubs in the centre-back.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both declared their interest in snapping up the Barcelona defender. The Premier League giants are looking to take advantage of the Blaugrana's poor financial state to convince Ronald Araujo to depart Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, the Uruguayan is said to be willing to continue in the Catalan capital but wants his salary demands to be met before penning a new deal. He is currently one of the lowest earners at the club, with a reported wage of £35,000 per week.

Apart from Manchester United and Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also monitoring the player's situation. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks and months.

Ronald Araujo is a product of Barca's famous academy La Masia. The centre-back progressed through the youth ranks in the Catalan capital and was promoted into the first team in the summer of 2020.

Since establishing himself in the senior team, the Uruguayan has racked up 58 appearances across all competitions. He has recorded four goals and one assist to his name so far. The 22-year-old has played 19 games for the Catalan giants this season. He has scored twice, including a spectacular header against Sevilla in the last match.

Ronald Araujo has been sensational for Barcelona this season

Barcelona showing signs of improvement under Xavi

Xavi Hernandez has taken his time to get going as Barcelona manager. However, a closer look at the way the team is playing right now is definitely a sign of encouragement for Barcelona fans.

Barcelona are now playing with more confidence, attacking fearlessly and trying to dominate proceedings. During their recent clash with Sevilla, the Catalan giants produced arguably their best performance of the year. They were unlucky not to pick up all three points in the match.

