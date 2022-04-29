Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues a point for Manchester United | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 28.

Chelsea were easily the superior side in the opening half but they failed to break the deadlock thanks to some wasteful finishing upfront. Kai Havertz wasted numerous chances in the opening half to put Chelsea ahead.

It took Chelsea 60 minutes to score the opening goal of the game as Marcos Alonso smashed one in from close range to give David de Gea no chance. Reece James' cross fell nicely for Havertz, whose header laid the foundation for Alonso to smack one in.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalized two minutes later as he banged one past Edouard Mendy after controlling a pass from Nemanja Matic beautifully, before thundering one in.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Alejandro Garnacho makes his debut for Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho made his Manchester United debut against Chelsea as he came on for Anthony Elanga in stoppage time. Ralf Rangnick has displayed that he trusts the youngsters at the club and his decision to hand the 17-year-old his debut reaffirms his faith.

Garnacho would be quite delighted to have his chance against one of the top-most sides in the Premier League. With senior players like Marcus Rashford misfiring, he may find more game time to impress the Old Trafford faithful.

#4 Chelsea must be feeling disappointed

Kai Havertz dons a frustrated look

Chelsea should have walked away with all three points and they know it. They created a truck load of chances but were quite wasteful moving forward. Thomas Tuchel, too, was frustrated on the byline with his team's finishing upfront. Kai Havertz in particular should have scored a goal for Chelsea.

"We could have taken advantage. I felt we missed something in the last 16 yards of the field to finish it off earlier." #MUNCHE Tuchel: "We were very dominant, found the spaces.""We could have taken advantage. I felt we missed something in the last 16 yards of the field to finish it off earlier." #CFC Tuchel: "We were very dominant, found the spaces.""We could have taken advantage. I felt we missed something in the last 16 yards of the field to finish it off earlier." #CFC #MUNCHE

Chelsea attempted 21 shots on goal and out of these, they had six on target. The Blues did everything right except to find their mojo in the final third as Manchester United were lucky to escape with a draw.

#3 Chelsea wing-backs impressed against Manchester United

Marcos Alonso scored the opening goal of the game.

The duo of Marcos Alonso and Reece James were too good against Manchester United. Alonso scored the opening goal of the game as he volleyed one in after receiving the ball via Kai Havertz.

The Spaniard was astute offensively as well as defensively and looked like a reliable channel moving forward. The 31-year-old won four duels, made seven recoveries, won one tackle, made two clearances, and created three chances throughout the game.

Reece James was too good on the right hand side for the Blues and impressed with his strength, off-the-ball movement, and pace to blast down the wings. He won 13 duels, made three recoveries, won one tackle, made two clearances, completed four dribbles, and created three chances throughout the game.

James even came close to scoring a goal, but his effort hit the woodwork and went out for a goal-kick.

#2 Manchester United end the month with just one win

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted more out of the game

Manchester United won just a single game in the month of April. The Red Devils beat Norwich City 3-2 at Old Trafford to register their only victory this month. United have won just two out of their eleven games in all competitions in April.

Ralf Rangnick's troops' disappointing performances have all but guaranteed that they won't be finishing in the top four in the Premier League. If they continue down this trajectory, it will be quite difficult to finish the season in sixth place.

Currently, West Ham United trail them by three points but they also have a game in hand and have a much better goal difference.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United yet again

Ronaldo is showing why he is among the best

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Premier League goal against Chelsea as he banged in a volley to equalize for Manchester United. His first touch to bring the ball down was heavenly, and the second to beat Edouard Mendy was supreme.

This was the Portuguese's 17th Premier League goal of the season and he is now just behind Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race. Salah has 23 goals to his name currently.

Chelsea were the side he was waiting for. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against every Premier League team he has played four or more games against.Chelsea were the side he was waiting for. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against every Premier League team he has played four or more games against. Chelsea were the side he was waiting for. 💪 https://t.co/5EhOnd82LK

Ronaldo has scored eight of Manchester United's last nine goals in the Premier League. The 37-year-old shows no signs of slowing down as he won six duels, made four recoveries, completed two dribbles, and made two clearances throughout the game.

