Manchester United and Chelsea find out asking price for La Liga superstar - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be the clubs who are most interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. According to Spanish publication MARCA (via Sports Witness), Saul could be available at a price ranging from €40-50 million this summer.

Manchester United are the club to have been mostly linked with the 26-year-old playmaker in the past, with Chelsea too showing interest. This summer seems to be the most realistic transfer window where either side could lure Saul away from his boyhood club.

According to the aforementioned source, despite being valued as highly as €80 million by a few journalists, Saul Niguez is actually available for half of that quoted price.

Manchester United and Chelsea are on red alert following Saul's desire to leave Atletico Madrid in search of a new challenge. Despite featuring heavily in Atletico's title-winning season, the Los Colchoneros are willing to listen to offers for the Spanish international.

But, according to Sports Witness, Atletico Madrid don't expect any move from Manchester United or Chelsea for Saul Niguez.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Saul | Man United and Chelsea given chance for deal at just €40-50m – Huge drop in price, both watching.



Marca rubbish idea of €80m fee, and say there's been no offer from anyone.https://t.co/ciKvjoRoF6 #mufc #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 7, 2021

Manchester United and Chelsea could do with a new midfield general

Chelsea and Manchester United are in dire need of adding some squad depth to their midfield position. Since winning the Champions League, Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad with club owner Roman Abramovich set to back manager Thomas Tuchel in the transfer window.

Chelsea need a strong deep-lying playmaker to partner N'Golo Kante in midfield. A solid midfielder will allow the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to play in their more natural roles further up the pitch.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been chasing Saul Niguez for more than two years now. The Red Devils' midfield situation is extremely bleak. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to rely on Fred and Matic, who aren't United's first-choice starters for the future.

A young midfielder like Saul Niguez could not only slot right into Manchester United's first team but would also help Paul Pogba play in an attacking role without worrying about tracking back.

Chelsea are linked with Saul Niguez pic.twitter.com/HNgyhRsEyL — Chessy Hour ☆☆ (@ChessyHour) June 7, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee