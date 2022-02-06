Manchester United and Chelsea involved in transfer battle to land 16-year-old sensation: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signature of Blackburn Rovers sensation Ashley Phillips.

As per The Sun, the two Premier League clubs are both huge admirers of the 16-year-old defender who has made a name for himself in the youth ranks of Blackburn Rovers.

Scouts from Manchester United and Chelsea have been in regular attendance at Rovers’ Under-23 games to watch the promising teenage defender in action.

Already capped thrice for the England Under-17 side, Phillips has a big future ahead of him and it would take a fortune to lure him away from Ewood Park.

Hailed as the biggest talent to come from the Rovers' academy ranks in years, the 16-year-old is regarded highly by his boyhood club. A potential start for the future for club and country, Phillips has a long list of admirers outside the Red Devils and the Blues.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both believed to be big admirers of the teenager but Chelsea and Manchester United are seemingly leading the race.

The Riversiders' manager Tony Mowbray has big words to say regarding the potential of the club's breakthrough talent. He told Lancs Live, as quoted by The Sun:

"He's 6ft 4', he's fast, mobile and can pass it really well. He can use both feet, he's composed. Ash is just a phenomenal young boy; if you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.

"But he is still just a young boy. He needs time, which is why he's training with the first-team so that he gets con*fident and used to the level of intensity. He's an exciting prospect, is all I'd say. But it's in a position where there is a lot of responsibility."

What next for the Chelsea and Manchester United target?

Phillips is being trailed by some of the biggest clubs in England and must ensure that he chooses his destination carefully.

Manchester United raided Blackburn in 2011 for the signature of Phil Jones and he was initially a great success at Old Trafford.

Chelsea might have produced some excellent footballers from their youth ranks in recent years but the pathway from their youth side to the senior team is usually too long.

Manchester United, on the contrary, have consistently promoted their promising young players to the first team.

Phillips seems to have a bright future ahead of himself but he has to make the right decision for his development.

