Manchester United and Chelsea keeping tabs on Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022, and he is yet to sign an extension with the club.

Reports in Spain have emerged that Varane is looking for a new challenge elsewhere after winning everything in club football with Real Madrid, and a move to England might follow this summer.

TRUE ✅ Manchester United have a competitor in the Transfer-Poker for @raphaelvarane Thomas Tuchel is also interested in the Player of @realmadrid for a Transfer to @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/bxkRyym0uo — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 16, 2021

Manchester United have tried and failed in the past in their pursuit of Raphael Varane, and as per journalist Christian Falk, the Red Devils will compete with Chelsea for his signature.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea want to strengthen their defence with Raphael Varane

Manchester United and Chelsea are expected to add more strength and quality to their defence, and Varane is seen as the ideal option.

The Frenchman will not cost a lot of money as he will only have a year left on his deal this summer. Real Madrid will have to sell him for a fee as they do not want to lose him for free next year.

It remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the transfer race, but it looks like Manchester United are the favourites to sign Raphael Varane ahead of Chelsea.

Manchester United are currently progressing well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and are a couple of players away from potentially winning the Premier League.

Raphaël Varane at just 27 years of age:



1x FIFA World cup

4x FIFA club world cup

4x UEFA Chapions League

1x UEFA toty appearance

3x Spanish Supercup

3x UEFA Supercup

1x Copa del Rey

3x La Liga title



Would be the perfect addition to Ole Gunnar Solkjær's back-line. pic.twitter.com/QrCjce5oAd — 🇾🇪🗣️ (@FinleyPick) April 16, 2021

Chelsea, on the other hand, have not secured Champions League football for next season. Should they fail to win the Champions League this season or finish outside the top four, it will be difficult to attract star players of Raphael Varane’s calibre.

Still only 27, Varane is at the peak of his career, and is arguably one of the best defenders in world football at the moment. His consistency and pace would be ideal for Solskjaer to pair him alongside club captain Harry Maguire next season.

Raphael Varane also has a winning mentality and championship experience, which would be a good addition to both Manchester United and Chelsea.