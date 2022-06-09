Manchester United and Chelsea need to pay at least €80 million to sign 21-year-old this summer: Reports

Leicester City have reportedly set a huge asking price for young centre-back Wesley Fofana this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea both said to be interested.

Fofana arrived at the King Power stadium from Saint-Etienne in 2020 and enjoyed a brilliant season at the heart of Brendan Rodgers' defence, as Leicester finished fifth and won the FA Cup for the first time ever.

However, the France U21 international's latest campaign was ruined by a fibula fracture suffered in pre-season, as the youngster made just 12 appearances.

RMC Sport have reported that both Manchester United and Chelsea have declared an interest in signing the Foxes starlet, who quickly returned to Rodgers' starting XI upon his return from injury.

However, without the prospect of European football, it may be difficult to convince Fofana to stay in the East Midlands. But due to him recently extending his current deal until 2027, Leicester will be looking for a fee in the region of €80 million.

Manchester United and Chelsea chasing centre-back options this summer

It's no secret that the two Premier League giants are both hunting for players to improve their defences this summer, with the Red Devils having suffered a horrendous season.

United conceded the same number of goals as relegated Burnley in their campaign, in which they just scraped through to a Europa League place by finishing sixth.

Their current centre-back options include Raphael Varane, who struggled to stay fit, as well as Harry Maguire, who suffered a dramatic collapse in form throughout the season.

Meanwhile, following a turbulent few months caused by the sanctions placed on the club due to Roman Abramovich's connections with Vladimir Putin, Chelsea are back in the market for players following the takeover by Todd Boehly.

One area of the pitch the Blues desperatley need new recruits is at the heart of defence, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving on free transfers at the end of June to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

The Evening Standard has quoted Estadio Deportivo as saying that the west London club are on the verge of signing highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The report claims that the 23-year-old defender will arrive at Stamford Bridge for a deal that could cost the Blues around £55 million.

