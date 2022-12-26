Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for Leeds United star - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in a transfer race to snap up Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the future.

Meslier, 22, has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in his role in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Since joining Leeds from Lorient for £5 million in the summer of 2020, he has registered 18 clean sheets in 87 Premier League appearances.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Most saves in one Premier League game this season:



🥇 - ILLAN MESLIER - 9 (vs. Liverpool)

🥇 - Nick Pope - 9 (vs. Palace)

🥉 - Jordan Pickford - 8 (vs. Liverpool)

🥉 - Hugo Lloris - 8 (vs. Man Utd)

🥉 - Bernd Leno - 8 (vs. Spurs)



A left-footed shot-stopper blessed with agile reflexes, the France U21 international has started all 14 of his team's Premier League games this season. With him being in the nascent stages of his career, a host of European clubs have identified him as a transfer target of late.

According to Media Foot, Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Meslier's signature. Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the player as the aging Manuel Neuer's replacement.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are currently in search of a new goalkeeper. While David de Gea is set to be a free agent next summer, Eduoard Mendy has recently fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge.

Meslier is currently valued at £20 million, as per Transfermarkt. However, Leeds are expected to demand an increased fee as the towering goalkeeper has a long-term contract at Elland Road until June 2026.

Manchester United told to avoid signing Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson lauded Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez for his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph before questioning his pedigree. He elaborated:

"I do not think he is at that elite level. He has done extremely well in his career to get to where he is. To win a World Cup is amazing and he was brilliant in the final. Is he in that top bracket of goalkeepers? No. He is a great character and a great goalkeeper but he is not elite."

Robinson asserted that Manchester United and Tottenham should be on the hunt for an elite shot-stopper, not Martinez. He continued:

"I think United and Spurs need to sign an elite goalkeeper. They need one of the world's best. They need a goalkeeper on par with Alisson Becker and Ederson. Let's clear it out, they are the benchmark."

Martinez, 30, has popped up on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea after his 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove award win. He has registered 30 clean sheets in 91 overall appearances for Villa.

