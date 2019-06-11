Manchester United close to agreeing a deal for midfielder, Red Devils want £130M duo, and more Manchester United transfer news - 11 June 2019

Manchester United are close to completing their second signing!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils are expected to complete a flurry of transfer deals in this window, given their attempts to renovate their current roster. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward tasked with the challenge of steering the club back to its former glory, this transfer window is set to be the most crucial one since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as the manager.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Manchester United handed blow in Matthijs de Ligt chase

Matthijs de Ligt is being courted by many clubs

A few weeks ago after Manchester United were reported to be close to signing the highly-rated Matthijs de Ligt, it appears that his transfer saga has taken yet another twist. Based on the player's recent statements and claim by Spanish journalist Oriol Domenech, the Dutchman now seems to be leaning towards a move to the Nou Camp.

When asked about his future, de Ligt said,

“I still do not know what my heart says. In my holidays I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.The most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have a leading role and play many games."

“I do not know when I’m going to have it resolved, but I’m going to take my time. Money is not the problem. Of course it would be nice to play De Jong at Barça, but I must also look at what is best for me.”

Meanwhile, Oriol Domenech also appeared to confirm the 19-year-old's move to Catalonia

"The number is already agreed upon and that is what Barca will pay if De Ligt decides to come. The agreement between the two clubs is total."

"If he comes to Barca, I doubt that they will announce it in June. They will announce it in July."

Domenech also confirmed that Barcelona will fork out €75m for de Ligt's signature, if he chooses to join them.

