Manchester United complete signing of Welsh wonderkid Levent Gundogan after impressing in six-week trial

Manchester United sign one of Wales' hottest prospects to join their academy.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 28 Feb 2017, 14:49 IST

Manchester United have slowly been rebuilding their academy structure

What's the story?

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has taken up a major rebuilding job with the club's academy and has done a commendable job with the up-and-coming youngsters at the academy.

According to various English newspapers, including the Daily Express and Daily Star, the Red Devils have snapped Welsh teenager, Levent Gundogan, who is set to join with the U18s soon. Gundogan has signed for Manchester United after impressing the coaches in a six-week trial.

In case you didn't know...

December saw Manchester United complete a major overhaul in their academy as they appointed two scouts who previously worked for Manchester City. The Red Devils also signed KRC Genk chief scout Roland Janssen two months ago, who is credited in the scouting of Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

At the academy level, former Tottenham youth coach, Kieran McKenna was appointed as coach of the U18s, while Nicky Butt is in charge of the U23s and also is the academy chief.

The heart of the matter

Gundogan played for the Nomads Academy in North Wales and they announced his move on their official website. He played in a 4-4 draw against the Red Devils in a North Wales development squad game and notched four goals against United, which prompted the Red Devils to offer him a trial.

Gundogan plays as an attacking midfielder and can play as a forward as well. The 14-year-old joined the Nomads Academy two years ago and was an ever-present name in their academy games.

What's next?

The United coaches were so impressed with the 14-year-old in his trial period that they offered him a contract as soon as his trial period ended. Gundogan will join the U18 squad and play under Kieran McKenna.

The former Spurs academy man has impressed in his new role at United with many of his current players like Tahith Chong and Callum Gribbin garnering interest from the United faithful.

Sportskeeda's Take

A lot is expected from Gundogan as the 14-year-old becomes the 29th academy player from Nomads to sign for a professional club. Manchester United fans will be pleased that a lot of effort is being put in by the club to develop players at the club and persist with the club’s rich tradition of offering youth a chance.