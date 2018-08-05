Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United complete the signing of former Manchester City teenager

Dhiraj Samsukha
CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.25K   //    05 Aug 2018, 23:27 IST

Manchester United v Derby County - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round
United

What's the story?

As reported by Metro, Manchester United have snapped the teenager, Reece Devine from arch-rivals Manchester City. United have got 16-year-old on a free transfer from their noisy neighbours.

In case you don't know...

The defender joined the Premier League winners in 2016. He saw his progress stagnated there as many players were ahead of him in the pecking order. Manchester City's academy has been strong in recent times, with a number of promising players coming through and many more waiting in the ranks for their chances. Phil Foden is just a name circling around City squad for quite some time now.

Although most of City's talents haven't made an entry into the first team, they have done fairly well elsewhere. Devine may be one such player.

The heart of the matter

The 16-year-old defender was allowed to leave City for free and United stepped up to sign him from their rivals. The teenager is expected to join the U-18 squad and progress in his career.

He will surely hope to make a mark in the U-18 squad under manager Neil Ryan. He is set to join the 11 players announced last month as linking up with the second-years in the group.

Although United academy chief Nicky Butt has supervised a huge recruitment drive since taking his role two years ago, Jose Mourinho criticized the quality of club's U-23 squad after they were relegated last term and said he brought the likes of Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes on tour because of lack of options immediately beneath the first team.

R
Reece Devine

United's academy has although produced great quality players in the form of Rashford, Lingard and few more in recent times.

What's next?

Devine will ply his trade for the U-18s. He is not a signing that will excite United fans as the hunt for new defender under Mourinho goes on. Mourinho is not known for developing youth players but he gave Scott McTominay a brief run in the starting line-up. The new season for the U-18s start against Derby County on August 10.

Dhiraj Samsukha
CONTRIBUTOR
Contact Us Advertise with Us