Manchester United consider paying 28-year-old goalkeeper's release clause to replace David de Gea: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to pay Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic's release clause to replace contract rebel David de Gea in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Livakovic, 28, has established himself as a crucial dressing room figure at Dinamo Zagreb since arriving from NK Zagreb for £550,000 in 2016. So far, he has helped them lift nine trophies, including five Prva HNL titles.

A right-footed goalkeeper, renowned for his reflexes and agility, Livakovic shot to fame at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped Croatia finish third, registering two shutouts and a tournament-high 25 saves in seven games.

According to Sportske Novosti, Manchester United are willing to trigger Livakovic's release clause of around £9 million this summer. They have identified the Croatian as a top target due to his world-class outings in Qatar last year.

Livakovic, who is in the final 14 months of his deal at Dinamo Zagreb, is expected to be roped in as Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper. De Gea has failed to impress his manager Erik ten Hag this campaign.

Although De Gea has an option to extend his contract for one more season, he is likely to exit on a free transfer this summer. Despite being in the final two months of his contract, he is yet to pen a renewal on reduced terms. De Gea, who is a good as a shot stopper, has failed to evolve as a sweeper keeper, which is a modern requirement for teams in football.

Meanwhile, Livakovic is likely to bag his sixth Croatian domestic title this campaign come the end of May. He has registered 128 clean sheets in 278 overall games for Dinamo Zagreb, conceding just 225 goals in the process.

David de Gea named as potential Manchester United POTS nominee

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has named David de Gea, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez as his top contenders for the club's 'Player of the Season' award. He told MyBettingSites:

"For Manchester United's player of the year, I can't go with just one player. I have to go with three: Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and David de Gea. But I know that De Gea won't get it in the end."

De Gea, 32, has been one of the most divisive performers for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Despite being the Premier League's leading goalkeeper with 14 clean sheets, he has been scrutinized for his performances when in possession of the ball.

More often than not, De Gea's lapses in concentration have led to opposition goals this season. He has conceded 53 goals in 49 overall appearances for the Old Trafford outfit so far.

