Manchester United considering Juventus defender as Harry Maguire alternative?

Merih Demiral

As per reports emerging from Turkey, Manchester United have made a surprise inquiry for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Manchester United are currently in the market looking for a central defender. They have been linked with every other central defender available in the market and currently have a saga going on to bring Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire to the club.

However, Leicester's valuation of £90 million for the 26-year-old is troubling United, and they are looking for other cheaper alternatives available in the market.

Manchester United reportedly have spoken to the representatives of Merih Demiral over a potential move to Old Trafford, according to Turkish Football. The publication claims that a source close to the player has revealed the information.

Demiral had joined Juventus from Sassuolo earlier this month for €18m following an impressive six-month loan spell. But with the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt, Demiral's development could take a backseat. Further, the 21-year-old Turkey international doesn't fancy battling De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani for a place.

Demiral has also attracted interest from several other clubs including, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. So if United want to sign the talented youngster, they need to move fast, especially since he could be available for much cheaper than Maguire.

Demiral has, in fact, modelled his game after one of United's more successful defenders in Nemanja Vidic. He reportedly told Turkey's Tam Saha magazine: “When I was young I always followed Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United. I used to watch clips of him on the internet. He’s still my idol even if he has retired. He was brave, a warrior, never gave up and was a true leader.”

Manchester United can use a brave leader right about now, especially one that follows in the footsteps of a legend of Vidic's status.