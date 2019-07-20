×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United considering Juventus defender as Harry Maguire alternative?

Vishal Rathi
ANALYST
Rumors
274   //    20 Jul 2019, 13:15 IST
Merih Demiral

As per reports emerging from Turkey, Manchester United have made a surprise inquiry for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Manchester United are currently in the market looking for a central defender. They have been linked with every other central defender available in the market and currently have a saga going on to bring Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire to the club.

However, Leicester's valuation of £90 million for the 26-year-old is troubling United, and they are looking for other cheaper alternatives available in the market.

Manchester United reportedly have spoken to the representatives of Merih Demiral over a potential move to Old Trafford, according to Turkish Football. The publication claims that a source close to the player has revealed the information.

Demiral had joined Juventus from Sassuolo earlier this month for €18m following an impressive six-month loan spell. But with the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt, Demiral's development could take a backseat. Further, the 21-year-old Turkey international doesn't fancy battling De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani for a place.

Demiral has also attracted interest from several other clubs including, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. So if United want to sign the talented youngster, they need to move fast, especially since he could be available for much cheaper than Maguire.

Demiral has, in fact, modelled his game after one of United's more successful defenders in Nemanja Vidic. He reportedly told Turkey's Tam Saha magazine: “When I was young I always followed Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United. I used to watch clips of him on the internet. He’s still my idol even if he has retired. He was brave, a warrior, never gave up and was a true leader.”

Manchester United can use a brave leader right about now, especially one that follows in the footsteps of a legend of Vidic's status.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Harry Maguire Merih Demiral EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United reject €70m bid for Romelu Lukaku, Red Devils reignite interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Harry Maguire is a perfect signing for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper alternatives to Harry Maguire who Manchester United should consider
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire wants Leicester City exit
RELATED STORY
Manchester United preparing £80m bid to sign Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka reveals why he joined United, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United speed up negotiations for Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils set to miss out on Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Leicester City name price for Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in talks with Sporting Lisbon for £50m Midfielder, Red Devils fall further behind in race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire desperate to play for the Red Devils 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us