Manchester United have touched base with Adrien Rabiot's representatives over a move this summer, according to The Athletic's Dan Sheldon and James Horncastle.

Rabiot's current contract with Serie A giants Juventus is set to expire come the end of this month. As per the aforementioned source, however, the Frenchman enjoys a good relationship with La Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri. The club have offered him a one-year extension as well.

It's worth noting that Rabiot was close to joining Manchester United last summer, with Erik ten Hag rumored to be keen on bringing him to Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils were unable to reach an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder, who stayed put at Juventus.

They eventually went on to sign Casemiro, who had a tremendous impact on the team in his debut season.

Rabiot, meanwhile, enjoyed a solid 2022-23 season with the Old Lady, scoring 11 goals and laying out six assists in 48 matches across competitions. While the team failed to win any trophies, Rabiot was praised for his impact on Allegri's side.

Overall, he has played 177 times for Juventus since joining on a free transfer back in the summer of 2019, recording 17 goals and 12 assists. Prior to that, he featured in 227 games for Paris Saint-Germain between 2013 and 2019, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists.

Rabiot has also won 36 caps for France and was part of their squad that made it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

He notably spent some time in the academy of Manchester United's arch-rivals Manchester City between 2008 and 2009 (via Transfermarkt).

Juventus reportedly optimistic of keeping Adrien Rabiot amid interest from Manchester United

As mentioned by the aforementioned article by The Athletic, Juventus have already offered Adrien Rabiot a contract extension. Manchester United's interest in the player could cause a stir, but reports from last week suggested that La Bianconeri remain in pole position to keep him.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are optimistic that Rabiot will sign a one-year extension in the coming days. Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on June 24, writing:

"Juventus hope to get the green light from Adrien Rabiot in the next days to extend the contract and get new deal signed.

"There's optimism to get the agreement done as Rabiot could be free agent next week but Juve proposal is now the best one on the table."

Manchester United may thus have to move quickly if they are to avoid losing out on Rabiot for the second summer in a row.

